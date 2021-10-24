Leabough seeks to remain in District 2 School Board seat

“There are only two important things in this life,” says Billie Jo Leabough, who is currently running for the District 2 School Board seat. “Things you can do something about and things you can’t do anything about.”

Leabough says she is running so she can keep doing what needs to be done. She has lived in Goochland for more than 40 years, long enough to see her children, and now her grandchildren, receive solid educations from Goochland Public Schools. She knows first-hand the quality of the district she has supported as a parent, grandparent and, most recently, as the person appointed to fill the seat left vacant after the death of District 2 School Board member William Quarles last February.

As Leabough and all school board members know, school boards have important roles in the education of a community’s children and have become responsible for understanding, working with and engaging with agencies from the local to the national level. Individual board members work most closely with their school districts and communities, maintaining a focus on children’s needs while supporting school administrations that deal with complex instructional, financial and regulatory matters. Board members engage with diverse community groups with specialized interests and dialogue with parents and others in their community.