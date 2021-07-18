Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,
The recent marijuana law that took effect in Virginia on July 1, 2021 is a work unfinished and as such it is tragically flawed. One of the most flagrant omissions relates to how law enforcement will operate in this new environment. Drug enforcement officers are especially trained when it comes to recognizing and establishing drug related driving impairment offenses. How many of these officers are there in Goochland or in surrounding counties?
Drs. Richard and Susan Carchman
Goochland