Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,
Everybody is ready to get out and enjoy some fresh air — the Sunflower Festival at Alvis Farms is just the place for picturesque views! Join us for the biggest spread of sunflowers in Central Virginia, spanning 50 acres of rolling hills and endless views! There will be fun for the whole family with plenty of photo opportunities, a twisty curvy sunflower maze, yummy food, vendors for great gifts, and even a massive Pick Your Own Patch! And don’t worry, there are also sunflowers pre-cut to purchase and bring home with you! We are thankful for the community’s support and are so excited to offer this opportunity for families to enjoy our sunflowers! Come ready to see tractors, cows, and learn more about our agricultural roots! A portion of the proceeds will be donated back to various Goochland community groups just as we’ve done since the festival began in 2019!
We are thrilled to announce our newest addition to the festival and an opportunity for us to support our next generation in the community, the Reva Alvis memorial scholarship. Reva was an integral part of the start of our family’s dairy in 1965 and a supporter of the community as a founding member of the Centerville company 3 fire & rescue squad. Any donations will be used to start a fund for scholarships to support young agriculturists pursuing further education to support Virginia’s number one economic sector that feeds, clothes, and provides shelter for all across the Commonwealth and the world.
The sunflowers are popping and ready for pictures! We are excited to offer multiple days and various hours to accommodate most anyone’s schedule. We hope you’ll join us at the Sunflower Festival at Alvis Farms Thursday, July 29 through Sunday, August 8. Weekday hours are 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Weekend hours are from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Please check our website (www.alvisfarmsva.com) for directions and more information. Please dress appropriately. Closed toe shoes are strongly encouraged; this is an outside festival on a farm.
No outside food or drinks are permitted, (with the exception of two unopened water bottles).
While dogs are allowed (on leashes), please use your best judgement due to the excessive heat. Don’t forget to tag us in your pictures and follow us on Facebook and Instagram, we love seeing all the smiles while making lasting memories at the festival! We hope to see you at the Sunflower Festival at Alvis Farms!
Sincerely,
The Women of Alvis Farms
(Erin Henley, Betsy Alvis, Cindy Alvis, Phyllis Henley and Rachel Henley)