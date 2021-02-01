Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

While many in our community suffered first-hand the hardships either brought on or exacerbated by the pandemic, many others met the challenge to help their neighbors. With your support, GoochlandCares stayed open and continued to provide food, clothing, financial assistance, health and dental care, domestic violence support services, and more. We may have looked a bit different, (PPE, temperature checks, curbside food delivery, phone and video appointments), but you helped us keep our promise to deliver quality, client-centered services with compassion and dignity. Thank you.

Your desire to stay supportive is deeply moving. And your creativity amazes and delights us. Due to social distancing, neighborhoods were unable to conduct their usual door-to-door food collections for the Food Pantry. So they distributed envelopes and asked that families send monetary donations to help keep the shelves stocked at GoochlandCares. In addition to their regular contribution, several donors sent us the money from their stimulus checks. One said, “I don’t need this extra money but I know there are those that do. Please use it to help them.” One boy saved his allowance for 6 months and donated it. Our craftier supporters have kept us supplied with hand sewn face masks. The cooks out there brought lunches and home baked treats for staff.