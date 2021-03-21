Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I read with interest the featured article from Editor, Roslyn Ryan on our roadside trash problem in Goochland. Yes, indeed we have a problem. I along with my neighbors have routine clean-up days for the northern half of Manakin Road. We have been doing this for 10 plus years. My own research and now being an experienced litter picker upper says the “preaching to the choir” approach is fruitless. Letters to the Editor, signs, and fines are either not seen or disregarded. Add this to the difficulty in catching these wayward individuals, and it seems like an intractable problem. So, what can we do?

My proposal is to require all property owners to pick up the litter on the side of any road that abuts their property. This will help us in a number of ways. The property owners will not like doing this and this will translate to those who live in that particular home and others they know. Over time the folks who carelessly toss trash on our roads will be chastened by either having to pick it up themselves or recall the diatribe from someone in their own home. Yes, this is a burden and punishes the innocent— sorry.