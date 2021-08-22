Letter to the Editor

We have lived in Goochland County for many years and have always been strong supporters of the Goochland Sheriff’s office. We never needed to call on the Sheriff for assistance until recently when we were in a dispute with an out of state commercial business which we believed had the potential to spiral out of control. We were concerned for our safety and called the Sheriff’s office to share our concern just as this business was coming to our home. Two Sheriff’s officers arrived very quickly and stayed with us for the duration to ensure our safety. The officers displayed the highest professionalism and we are very grateful for their help.