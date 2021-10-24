Letters to the Editor

My name is Laura Kassner, a District 2 resident with three young children in Goochland County Public Schools (GCPS). In addition to my role as active community member and parent, I am a 18 year veteran educator - having begun my career as a classroom teacher in 2003 in GCPS, later serving as a librarian, new teacher mentor, professional development coordinator in Goochland, an adjunct professor at the University of Richmond and Virginia Tech, an early childhood consultant for a non-profit, a federal grant coordinator at the Virginia Department of Education, and now a senior education researcher and technical assistance provider working on federal contracts. I know this community, I know the field of education, and I know how to spot someone who puts the interest of children first.

First, Billie Jo has extensive experience in education as a teacher, counselor, program facilitator and program director. And while professional experience in schools is not a requirement to serve on a school board, it is a valuable perspective. It is invaluable to educators to know that their leadership understands the day-to-day challenges of their work and will make decisions that are realistic, respectful, and relevant to the actual work - that the policies address the real challenges - not imagined problems in national news or wishful thinking solutions. I haven’t forgotten how challenging it was to work and support my children’s education while schools were closed in Spring of 2020. And Billie Jo hasn’t either. In contrast, Billie Jo’s opponent has no such experience. She bills herself as a “corporate strategist,” and in a recent mailer said “teachers should teach. School boards should govern.” The message implicit: Teachers shouldn’t have a say in making decisions. Just recently on her campaign page, she posted a screenshot of a GCPS teacher’s back-to-school form because she didn’t like the approach the teacher took to get to know and meet their students’ needs. Apparently this candidate doesn’t understand the job description - to support and champion students and teachers, not exploit and attack them for political gain. The messages in her mailer and this subsequent post are dangerous to communicating appreciation to an already underappreciated and quickly dwindling workforce that is the lifeblood of our school system - and a key element of our economic present and future. Billie Jo believes teachers, students, and parents all have a voice in strengthening the future of our students and our school system.