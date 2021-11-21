Letters to the Editor

Americans and the media seem obsessed with bad news. You hear daily that the economy is in shambles, wages are low, opportunity is even lower and nobody wants to work. Well, read what happened to me in the last few days and maybe you will start to realize things aren’t as bad as people want you to think.

Our washer/dryer combo died last week. I looked up when we bought it and to found it was at least 12 years old. Investigating its problem, I ascertained that it had several major problems that I could not repair. So repairing it would take some time and probably cost at least $600. Buying a new one seemed overly optimistic because, after all, the economy is horrible, imports are waiting be unloaded and no one is working or knows what they are doing. Right? No, wrong!

This last Saturday, I looked online and found several businesses that claimed to have washer/dryer combos on sale. Sunday I went to a nearby home center. A very knowledgeable sales person showed me several different brands that were on sale. He told me the pros and cons of each and I picked one. He checked his inventory and found he had one and would give me a discount on top of the sales price and could deliver tomorrow, Monday! It was a deal. I asked him why he didn’t try to sell me an extended warranty. He said I didn’t need it. Talk about honesty! The next day, Monday, I get a call that my purchase will arrive and be installed between 4 and 8 p.m. A truck arrived at 4:10 with two technicians. I called them technicians because these two really knew what they are doing and were very fast. They removed the old machine (on the second floor) brought in the new one, installed it, tested it and were gone by 4:35. All that in 25 minutes!