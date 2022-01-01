Letters to the Editor

My nephew recently sent my husband and me a gift box that featured a nice assortment of high-quality meat. Unfortunately, it was evidently delivered to an incorrect address. I learned this when my doorbell rang, and by the time I got to the door the nice lady was already back in her car (keeping distance from strangers is very smart in these COVID times!), through her window she told me it had been delivered to a family member on a different street but she had noticed my address and brought it to my home. I said “Thank you very much,” and she drove away.

We all go to the the grocery store, and in these days of rampant inflation, especially of necessary items like meat and fuel, this gift would be greatly appreciated by any family (unless they are all vegetarians!). The “free” meat would likely have reduced their grocery bill for the next month. It’s possible that no one outside the family would ever have known if they had kept it. But that’s the point: they would know, and they evidently understand enough about the meaning of Christmas and being a Good Neighbor that the nice lady (who I never met before) went out of her way to bring the gift to the correct destination.