Letters to the Editor

The year 2020, starting in March, was a very difficult time period for most Americans. As a 71-year-old woman, the inability and unwillingness of our Government to provide guidance and assistance to it’s citizens during a global pandemic was horrifying and disheartening to say the least. One year later, under new leadership there is finally hope. not long ago I went to the Goochland Cultural Arts Center on Dogtown Road to get my first out of two COVID vaccines. As I pulled into the parking lot I was full of uncertainty and not sure what to do. That feeling did not last long at all. As I pulled in I was directed to follow instructions for where to park and told to wait in my vehicle until my scheduled appointment. Sure enough when my appointment time came up, I was directed to enter the building. I didn’t even have to open the door as it was opened for me to prevent contact on my part. As I entered I was checked off the appointment list and given a questionnaire to fill out. I was told where to go to fill out the paperwork and escorted there by a volunteer who told me to raise my hand if I had questions.