Libraries back open, but visitor numbers still down

To Goochland County librarian Carolyn Garner, some of the reduction in visits may be due to the upheaval in people’s lives as they attempt to return to some semblance of normalcy.

Garner pointed out that the numbers in Goochland are trending up — so far this year the branch has seen over 15,500 visits compared to 13,478 last year — and added that she sees even brighter days ahead.

“I’m sure there are going to be some changes [going forward,” Garner said, “but I doubt they will last forever. Once things start evening out and we have more in-person programs and other activities, I think the numbers will start coming back up.”

What is also important to note, Shepley said, was how much local libraries have been able to do despite the impact of COVID-19 — and also because of it.

While a number of programs have been significantly curtailed or suspended, the branches have been providing patrons the ability to pick up materials curbside and also check out internet hot spots and Chromebooks.

This month, the Pamunkey Regional Library system has also partnered with the Virginia Department of Health to provide COVID-19 antigen at-home test kits at no cost (see story on page 7).