Libraries back open, but visitor numbers still down

Judging by the tone of his voice, this wasn’t the news Pamunkey Regional Library director Tom Shepley wanted to deliver to Goochland supervisors.
Like so many other institutions both public and private, libraries across the region have spent over a year waiting and watching to see when—or if—their daily operations might begin to resemble what they looked like before the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Dec. 7, during a presentation to the Goochland County Board of Supervisors, Shepley admitted that while the numbers show Pamunkey Regional Library (PRL) system’s circulation is bouncing back, library visits are lagging behind.
“It’s been tough to get people back,” said Shepley. “They are not coming back to spend time in our building, have meetings or use the computer — and that’s been hard.”
According to the numbers Shepley presented, total library visits for this year have come in at 322,888, significantly down from the 515, 638 visitors the PRL system welcomed in 2019.
Adding an additional burden are changes to library hours due to budget cuts, Shepley explained. If a person was used to visiting the library at a certain time or on a certain day, he said, it can take a long time to get that person back.
To Goochland County librarian Carolyn Garner, some of the reduction in visits may be due to the upheaval in people’s lives as they attempt to return to some semblance of normalcy.
Garner pointed out that the numbers in Goochland are trending up — so far this year the branch has seen over 15,500 visits compared to 13,478 last year — and added that she sees even brighter days ahead.
“I’m sure there are going to be some changes [going forward,” Garner said, “but I doubt they will last forever. Once things start evening out and we have more in-person programs and other activities, I think the numbers will start coming back up.”
What is also important to note, Shepley said, was how much local libraries have been able to do despite the impact of COVID-19 — and also because of it.
While a number of programs have been significantly curtailed or suspended, the branches have been providing patrons the ability to pick up materials curbside and also check out internet hot spots and Chromebooks.
This month, the Pamunkey Regional Library system has also partnered with the Virginia Department of Health to provide COVID-19 antigen at-home test kits at no cost (see story on page 7).
The project, which as of last week had already distributed 350 tests, is expected to be available until the end of December.