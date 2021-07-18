Life through rose-colored sunglasses

Three-story hotels like the Halifax, The Avamere and The Albermale were just a few that lined the boardwalk, all of them serving meals in white linen dining rooms.

Even the smaller establishments like the one we stayed at called The Tides Hotel near 21st Street served delicious meals that made that most anticipated time at the beach seem closer.

It’s hard to believe compared to what that strip along the ocean has become today. For some, the transformation is viewed as progress witnessed by the many large and luxurious accommodations that are now available yards away from the ocean. I can’t help but see it as a lost bit of tranquility never to be regained and it leaves me lamenting the loss of those special days.

But, maybe, that’s too easy.

Perhaps, we wouldn’t appreciate those non-air conditioned rooms that depended on cool ocean breezes to provide relief from the sun-soaked days. Or maybe we’d miss the convenience of fast food or nearby shopping malls. And, no doubt, those rocking chairs are not everyone’s idea of a summer vacation.

As the new hotels replaced the old familiar ones, I remember their spaces filled with high-rise hotels complete with concierge service.