Local farmer honored for commitment to water quality

When Goochland resident Ronnie Nuckols took over the management of his family’s Overhome farm in 2010, having just retired from his excavation business, he knew there was plenty that he didn’t know. But he also suspected there were a number of significant steps he could take to improve the operation, which he and his brothers had inherited from their father in 2008.
It was a steep learning curve, but just over 10 years later Nuckols’ farming practices had come so far that he was awarded the 2020 James River Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Award from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
So how did he do it?
For Nuckols, the key to success was in being unafraid to seek out help. Back in 2010, rather than try to figure things out on his own, Nuckols quickly began asking questions of anyone and everyone who might be able to offer insight into the best path forward. Recognizing that underproductive pastures were a key issue, he reached out to several successful producers in the area and began attending local educational meetings hosted by the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE), the Monacan Soil and Water Conservation District (MSWCD), and the local Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office personnel.
He worked with the Monacan SWCD to develop a basic grazing system and took advantage of cost sharing programs to install over 15,000 linear feet of stream exclusion fencing and provide vegetated buffers around streams and ponds in the pasture.
As he continued to improve the property, Nuckols’ maintained his focus on finding the best information he could.
“It’s just the type of person he is,” said MSWCD District Director Keith Burgess, noting that Nuckols’ efforts have resulted in water quality improvements that will deliver benefits for generations to come. “If he is going to do something, he’s going to do it right.”
Over the next several years he continued forging ahead, fencing out most of his woodlands to contain the livestock on approximately 125 acres of productive pasture land. He began attending pasture walks and meetings hosted by the Virginia Forage and Grassland Council and subsequently attended the VFGC Grazing School in 2013.
To gain more control over his grazing livestock, he further subdivided some of his pastures and now manages 19 permanent paddocks and subdivides them with temporary electric polywire.
By implementing these improved grazing management strategies, Nuckols has been able to increase his grazing days, and his pastures are now more productive and resilient than ever. The total production more than makes up for the 50 acres lost in the buffer areas devoted to streams and pond exclusion.
As though his work-on farm were not enough, Nuckols has also demonstrates his commitment to conservation and education through public service. He has served as director of Monacan SWCD since 2011 and regularly attends meetings of the VCE Beef Cattle 360 discussion group, where he makes valuable contributions. He has hosted high school and community college field visits, Goochland Livestock Club meetings, and an Envirothon training.
Others notice his efforts and promote them: In 2013, he was awarded the Monacan Soil and Water Clean Water Farm Award. In 2018 he won the VFGC Outstanding Forage Producer Award and was featured on Cattlemen to Cattlemen.
In 2019, he won the NCBA’s Region I Environmental Stewardship Award.
Despite all this acclaim, Nuckols stays grounded. His stated goal is to continually improve the soil and water resources on the farm and ultimately leave it in better condition than he found it.
The farm is a Century Farm, and in 2016 Nuckols and his wife enrolled the farm in a perpetual Conservation Easement to ensure it stays in agricultural production for perpetuity.