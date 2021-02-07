Local farmer honored for commitment to water quality

When Goochland resident Ronnie Nuckols took over the management of his family’s Overhome farm in 2010, having just retired from his excavation business, he knew there was plenty that he didn’t know. But he also suspected there were a number of significant steps he could take to improve the operation, which he and his brothers had inherited from their father in 2008.

It was a steep learning curve, but just over 10 years later Nuckols’ farming practices had come so far that he was awarded the 2020 James River Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Award from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.

So how did he do it?

For Nuckols, the key to success was in being unafraid to seek out help. Back in 2010, rather than try to figure things out on his own, Nuckols quickly began asking questions of anyone and everyone who might be able to offer insight into the best path forward. Recognizing that underproductive pastures were a key issue, he reached out to several successful producers in the area and began attending local educational meetings hosted by the Virginia Cooperative Extension (VCE), the Monacan Soil and Water Conservation District (MSWCD), and the local Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) office personnel.