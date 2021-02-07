Local health district details vaccination plan

Based on limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Chickahominy Health District is vaccinating Priority Group 1a and has begun to vaccinate some of Priority Group 1b including People Age 75+ and People Age 65+ with an underlying medical condition.

Below are the priority groups that the Chickahominy Health District is currently vaccinating in partnership with our local and regional partners. To learn about the COVID-19 priority groups (Phase 1a, Phase 1b, and Phase 1c) please visit https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine/.

nPriority Group 1a: Healthcare Personnel and Residents of Long-Term Care Facilities

nPriority Group 1b: Frontline Essential Workers (Police/Fire/Hazmat, Corrections and Homeless shelter workers, and childcare/PreK-12 teachers/staff), People Age 75+, and People Age 65+ with an underlying medical condition

At this time those who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under Phase 1a and Phase 1b can complete the Chickahominy Health District’s COVID-19 online vaccine survey tool, which can be found here: https://forms.gle/fS8wcHMeBej1gMpA8. If you previously completed the Virginia Department of Health’s “When Can I Get Vaccinated” online tool, then there is no need to register again.