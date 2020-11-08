Local input sought for housing study

Have you had the opportunity to take one of those beautiful leisurely fall drives around our beautiful county recently? You know, you are in no hurry; the air is crisp, windows are down, and the scent of falling leaves is wafting in. You notice the houses decorated for the season. Perhaps housing is something you usually take for granted. You are not alone. Most of us only think about housing when it directly impacts our family’s well-being, or we see the coolest jack-o-lantern ever!

But what does housing really look like in Goochland? How does Goochland measure up when it comes to housing? That is what a group called HousingGVA has been meeting about for the last year. This group has set out to understand the full scope of housing in Goochland and has been asking questions such as: Does Goochland have the housing resources needed to meet current and future needs? Are the people who work in Goochland able to live here? Do current housing options reflect the values of the community? Does housing enhance the Goochland quality of life that we hope for ourselves, our families, and our neighbors? What are the community’s housing goals? What do the citizens of Goochland want and need when it comes to housing?