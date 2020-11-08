Local input sought for housing study

Have you had the opportunity to take one of those beautiful leisurely fall drives around our beautiful county recently? You know, you are in no hurry; the air is crisp, windows are down, and the scent of falling leaves is wafting in. You notice the houses decorated for the season. Perhaps housing is something you usually take for granted. You are not alone. Most of us only think about housing when it directly impacts our family’s well-being, or we see the coolest jack-o-lantern ever!
But what does housing really look like in Goochland? How does Goochland measure up when it comes to housing? That is what a group called HousingGVA has been meeting about for the last year. This group has set out to understand the full scope of housing in Goochland and has been asking questions such as: Does Goochland have the housing resources needed to meet current and future needs? Are the people who work in Goochland able to live here? Do current housing options reflect the values of the community? Does housing enhance the Goochland quality of life that we hope for ourselves, our families, and our neighbors? What are the community’s housing goals? What do the citizens of Goochland want and need when it comes to housing?
In 2019, then Goochland County Administrator John Budesky asked GoochlandCares to assemble a diverse team of community members who have expertise or knowledge of housing in Goochland. Representing Goochland County departments, nonprofits, civic groups, and community members, HousingGVA was launched. Members include Manny Alvarez, Knight Bowles, Paul Costello, Nancy Davis, Carol Dunlap, Vernon Fleming, Stacy Gill, Sally Graham, Greta Harris, Martha Heeter, Wendy Hobbs, Caitlin Hodge, Kimberly Jefferson, Fred Karnas, Todd Kilduff, James Melton, Mike Hennigan, Joe Morgan, Neil Spoonhower, Tommy Pruitt, Jeremy Raley, and Sekou Shabaka.
HousingGVA needs your help! With a grant from Virginia Housing Development Association, the committee hired housing experts, hdAdvisors, to assess our housing situation. The assessment is slated for completion in Spring 2021 and will include existing data as well as responses from a community-wide survey. In this survey, we want to hear about your dreams, needs, concerns, and hopes for housing in Goochland. Visit http://gvahousingneeds.questionpro.com to have your opinions count! We need to hear from folks whether you live inside or outside the county lines. If you do not have internet access, please call Carol Dunlap at (804) 556-0400 and we will mail you a paper copy. Your voice and all voices are important!