Local parents voice concern over school mask mandate

“We’re going to build a community where we can educate our children without worrying about the state,” he said, calling out school board members for what he described as a “cowardly decision” that did not represent what he said a majority of parents wanted.

Several speakers echoed those comments, calling on the school board members to stand up for the rights of parents.

To Peck, however, the issue boils down to a matter of equity.

In her view, she said when reached by phone on Monday, many of the people railing against requiring students to wear masks are those who can afford to send their children to private schools, or have the means to homeschool them.

She can’t do that, she said, but insisted she and others should not be put at risk because other people simply don’t want to wear masks.

Regardless of the socioeconomic factors that may or may not be in play, it was made crystal clear during one point in the meeting just how starkly divided the two camps are.