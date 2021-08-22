Local parents voice concern over school mask mandate

When Goochland resident Lorraine Peck got up from her seat to speak during the Aug. 10 county school board meeting, she suspected that many of those in attendance would not agree with what she was about to say.
Peck, after all, was there to ask school board members to stand with Goochland County School Superintendent Jeremy Raley and support the recently announced decision by the school division to require all students attending Goochland County Public Schools to wear face coverings until further notice.
The decision, which was shared with parents via e-mail prior to the meeting — and several days before a directive issued by the State Health Commissioner effectively forced school divisions across the state to mandate mask wearing — had already provoked the ire of local parents concerned about the physical and emotional impact of masking, particularly on students anxious for a return to normalcy.
Calling the decision to enforce the mask rule an unjust infringement on parental rights, several parents told board members that they would rather homeschool their children then subject them to another year of wearing masks in school.
Peck, however, had a different take. A single mother since losing her husband last year, Peck told school board members that she wanted to be able to send her son to school but feared that allowing students to opt out of masks would place her family and others in danger.
The thought of leaving her son without a parent, she told them, was terrifying to her.
Raley shared his own views on the mask issue with school board members during the Aug. 10 meeting, explaining that the masks would simply be used as one more protective measure — in addition to physical distancing, health screenings and recently completed improvements to HVAC systems across the division — to ensure the safety of all students.
After over a year of having to modify the way students attended school due to strict social distancing and capacity restrictions, “we now have the opportunity to give students pretty much the same experience they had pre-pandemic, with the exception of just one thing,” Raley said, insisting that the masks would likely not inhibit the experience students would have “in any way.”
A number of parents, however, flatly disagreed.
Simply put, “It will be a miserable school year,” said Tony Paone, whose children attend Goochland County Public Schools. “I think it’s abusive [to make students wear masks], I think masks are dirty, and on some level I think it’s inhumane to make these kids wear masks.”
One father of four told school board members that he is planning to begin homeschooling his children and urged others who oppose mask-wearing to join him.
“We’re going to build a community where we can educate our children without worrying about the state,” he said, calling out school board members for what he described as a “cowardly decision” that did not represent what he said a majority of parents wanted.
Several speakers echoed those comments, calling on the school board members to stand up for the rights of parents.
To Peck, however, the issue boils down to a matter of equity.
In her view, she said when reached by phone on Monday, many of the people railing against requiring students to wear masks are those who can afford to send their children to private schools, or have the means to homeschool them.
She can’t do that, she said, but insisted she and others should not be put at risk because other people simply don’t want to wear masks.
Regardless of the socioeconomic factors that may or may not be in play, it was made crystal clear during one point in the meeting just how starkly divided the two camps are.
Goochland resident Wendy Hobbs, one of the few others who spoke in support of the mask rule during the meeting, told school board members that she did not recall seeing any parent who had spoken out against the mask policy volunteering to have their child be the first to get sick from COVID-19.
Within seconds, almost simultaneously, three attendees in the back of the room raised their hands.
Goochland is far from the only locality in the region where masking in schools has sparked debate. Last week saw heated exchanges at school board meetings in Hanover and Chesterfield as parents on both sides of the issue voiced their concerns.
Reached by phone on Monday, Goochland County School Board Chair Karen Horn said that in her view the most important thing for those on both sides of the issue to remember is that the school division remains focused on its effort to minimize disruption and provide the best education possible for county students.
“We knew [going into the meeting] that masks were going to be necessary,” said Horn, adding that students proved last year that they were capable of learning while wearing masks.
She also pointed out that Goochland County Schools had no COVID-19 outbreaks last year.
While she understands the masks can sometimes be cumbersome, Horn said, “we as a division remain focused on our mission, which is teaching our children.”