Local students earn Memory Master Award

Classical Conversations of Goochland is celebrating four students achieving a nation-wide testing of over four hundred facts from eight subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master American History cycle 3 program. Classical Conversations is a homeschool community that follows the Classical Education model and is available to support homeschooling families with a Christ-centered curriculum.
The test lasts approximately two hours and has eight subjects where the students recite memorized facts.
For the 2020-2021 academic year, they were tested four times over two-three weeks, and includes a chronological timeline of 160 events and people, this year was a concentration on American historic events including Declaration of Independence, Monroe Doctrine, Missouri Compromise, Civil War, Fourteenth and Nineteenth Amendments, WW1 and WW2, NATO, Preamble and Bill of Rights plus more; 120 geographical locations in North American; science including facts from the periodic table and parts from eight body systems; recitation and translation of John 1:1-8 in Latin and English; English grammar facts and irregular verb conjugations; math multiplication tables to the 15s, common squares, cubes, basic geometry formulas, unit conversions and reciting all 46 U.S. Presidents. Each Memory Master successfully recalls with 100% accuracy the information spent learning over 24 weeks. This method of learning promotes long-term memory and creates pegs of learned materials that will grow as they continue to gather more information regarding the events and details.
The four Memory Master students were Sevy Scarola, Colin Getter, Dominic Scarola and Sam Penfield were between 8-12 years old at the time of testing. “This is a very difficult task the students have accomplished. They spend months preparing for this test and few students accomplish this mastery. They have worked very hard and should be proud of this honor,” says Terri Scarola, Director of Classical Conversations of Goochland. “This is our third year as a campus in Goochland and the second year in a row where four students have accomplished this incredible task. As an adult, I don’t think I could do it.” Scarola said.
Classical Conversations is a nationwide program for home educators that help train and equip parents and students in a Christian, classical education. Locally, they met at Salem Baptist Church in Manakin.
Elementary students —four years old through 6th grade — meets once a week, alongside a parent, during the Foundations and Essentials programs.
Classical Conversations hosts a free one-day homeschool conference for parents each summer called a Parent Practicum. Several locations are available with in-person opportunities for interested homeschooling parents. .https://members.classicalconversations.com/events/get-event/node/241310
