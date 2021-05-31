Local students earn Memory Master Award

Classical Conversations of Goochland is celebrating four students achieving a nation-wide testing of over four hundred facts from eight subjects as part of the Classical Conversations Memory Master American History cycle 3 program. Classical Conversations is a homeschool community that follows the Classical Education model and is available to support homeschooling families with a Christ-centered curriculum.

For the 2020-2021 academic year, they were tested four times over two-three weeks, and includes a chronological timeline of 160 events and people, this year was a concentration on American historic events including Declaration of Independence, Monroe Doctrine, Missouri Compromise, Civil War, Fourteenth and Nineteenth Amendments, WW1 and WW2, NATO, Preamble and Bill of Rights plus more; 120 geographical locations in North American; science including facts from the periodic table and parts from eight body systems; recitation and translation of John 1:1-8 in Latin and English; English grammar facts and irregular verb conjugations; math multiplication tables to the 15s, common squares, cubes, basic geometry formulas, unit conversions and reciting all 46 U.S. Presidents. Each Memory Master successfully recalls with 100% accuracy the information spent learning over 24 weeks. This method of learning promotes long-term memory and creates pegs of learned materials that will grow as they continue to gather more information regarding the events and details.