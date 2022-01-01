Looking back: A year that brought us a vaccine at last, but also plenty of controversy

Some localities, including Chesterfield, had already announced bans on the teaching of CRT, while others, like Powhatan, have indicated that they would be willing to enact a ban if they could further clarify exactly what is considered to be part of a CRT curriculum.

Goochland school leaders had previously stated that CRT is not taught in county schools, but that didn’t deter residents, many of them parents of Goochland County Public School students, from voicing their concerns over what may happen in the future.

To Goochland resident Sarah Rowe, schools should remain focused on unity rather than division.

“We are all created in the image of our maker,” said Rowe. “We are one race, that is the human race. We might have different traditions, and we might have a different level of melanin in our skin, but we are created by the Almighty…I feel compassion for anyone who feels as though, because of their color, they have been disenfranchised. I truly do. We need to create a system of education, and create equal opportunity, but that does not necessarily mean an equal result.”