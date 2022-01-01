Looking back: A year that brought us a vaccine at last, but also plenty of controversy

Protests erupt after black Charlottesville teen shot by State Police following chase
For LaToya Benton, Jan. 9 will always be remembered as the day her life changed forever. Early that morning, Benton’s son, Xzavier Hill, 18, was shot and killed by two Virginia State Troopers after a high speed chase that began in Henrico and ultimately ended in Goochland.
According to information provided by the Virginia State Police, the incident began at 4:35 a.m. when a Virginia State Police trooper positioned on Interstate 64 at the 177 mile marker in Henrico County observed Hill’s 2003 Mercedes Benz C230 traveling 98 mph in a posted 65 mph zone.
When the trooper activated his emergency lights and siren, the Mercedes reportedly refused to stop and sped away in excess of 120 mph. As the fleeing vehicle approached the 172 mile marker on I-64, it pulled onto the right shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn in the westbound lanes. Instead the Mercedes ran off the left side of the interstate, slid down the embankment and became stuck in the median.
As two troopers approached the stuck Mercedes, they gave the driver repeated verbal commands to exit his vehicle and show his hands. According to police, Hill displayed a firearm and was subsequently shot (a handgun was later recovered from inside the Mercedes).
Hill was pronounced dead at the scene.
During an emotional press conference at the Goochland County Courthouse on Jan. 16, Benton, who lives in Northern Virginia, told reporters that she believed her son had never intended to shoot the officers.
“I’m not wrong, I know what I saw,” said Benton, who now wants the officers involved in her son’s death to be both fired and charged. “They killed my son.”
Benton would go on to lead a campaign calling for justice for her son, an effort that would receive nationwide attention and include several protest marches in Goochland.
Footage of the shooting recorded by state police dashboard cameras was made public on Feb. 26, just after a grand jury made the decision not to charge the two officers involved.
“In reviewing all of the evidence in its totality this body unanimously determines that the actions of Trooper Bone and Trooper Layton were reasonable, justified, and supported by the facts and circumstances as they were known to the troopers at the time,” the grand jury report said. “Accordingly, we unanimously find there is no probable cause to believe the troopers committed any criminal offense in the shooting of Xzavier Deyonte Hill.”
County employees awarded “thank you” bonus for response during pandemic
In an effort to demonstrate their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of county employees, particularly during the ongoing pandemic, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Jan. 5 to award one-time monetary bonus payments to both full and part-time county employees, constitutional officers and employees of constitutional officers.
The payments — in the amount of $1,500 for all full-time and $750 for all part-time employees in good standing as of Dec. 1, 2020 — came in the wake of an unprecedented shift in the way workers were asked to perform their duties.
In March of 2020, when Virginia declared a state of emergency and county offices were shuttered, many county workers, including school employees, were suddenly tasked with finding new and creative ways to continue their work under a host of new restrictions.
Back then, said District 5 Supervisor Ken Peterson, “we knew a whole lot less than we do know about how to stay safe, and it took a fair amount of courage for our employees to proceed into the unknown…we had to do things differently, but it all got done, and it was amazing to see the ingenuity [employees] displayed on behalf of the county.”
A budget amendment passed during the Jan. 5 meeting authorized the allocation of $387,540 to cover the cost of the county employees’ bonus payments and a $661,240 transfer to the school divisions’ operating fund in order to offer the payments to full-time and part-time school employees.
Former supervisor Quarles remembered for modeling kindness, respect for all
As word spread in early February of the death of Goochland County School Board member and former Supervisor William Quarles, Jr., it soon became clear just how much he had meant to so many.
A passionate and tireless supporter of numerous causes including education and public safety, Quarles, 68, passed away suddenly on Feb. 3.
In addition to his duties as an elected official — prior to serving on the board of supervisors and school board, Quarles served on the planning commission from 1998 to 2003 including two times as chairman — Quarles was also an active member of Goochland Democratic Committee (GDC).
Simply put, “William was the heart and soul of our Committee,” said Tina Winkler, current GDC chair. “He always had a kind word and wisdom to impart and believed in service to community. His passing has reverberated throughout the community, which speaks to his dedication to Goochland, the home he loved so much.”
In recognition and appreciation for Quarles’ service, then county administrator Kenneth A. Young, ordered the Goochland flag to remain at half-staff in his honor at all county facilities through sunset on Friday, Feb. 12.
Quarles, who graduated from Goochland High School in 1970 and from Virginia Union University in 1974 with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry and biology, taught school in Louisa and Richmond before going to work at Dominion Power.
He worked for 30 years at Dominion Power’s (Dominion Energy) North Anna Nuclear Power Station as a member of the chemistry and management team.
Quarles joined the board of supervisors in January 2004 and was reelected to a second term in 2007. He served as chairman of the board of supervisors three times in 2008, 2010 and 2011 and vice chairman in 2007. Prior to serving on the board of supervisors, Quarles served on the planning commission from 1998 to 2003 including two times as chairman.
Among his numerous other accomplishments, Quarles was a co-founder and previously served as vice chairman of the Goochland Education Foundation.
“Mr. Quarles has served the people of Goochland County in many ways over many years,” said Goochland School Board Chair Karen Horn, who served alongside Quarles beginning with his election to the school board in 2019. “This service most often included rising up the lives of children and supporting quality education for all. He used a gentle voice in this work and he was always a gentleman. As each board member shared with me, he was also a great listener. We will truly miss collaborating with William on our shared commitment to educating the next generation.”
Area public health officials celebrate vaccination efforts
In February, just over a year since the United States first felt the scourge of the COVID-19 pandemic, Goochland residents waited alongside the rest of the world for signs of hope that an end could be in sight.
And while those rare scraps of good news were often hard to come by, that month Chickahominy Health District Director Dr. Thomas Franck delivered perhaps the most positive pandemic update many residents had heard in quite some time.
Speaking during a Feb. 11 virtual Town Hall event organized by Goochland NAACP President Wendy Hobbs and Chickahominy Health District population health manager Caitlin Hodge, Franck told listeners that delivery of the highly effective Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as well-coordinated and efficient ongoing vaccination efforts, had allowed public health officials to finally begin moving toward a possible end to the coronavirus nightmare that had taken nearly 7,000 lives in Virginia and upended so many others.
Franck said around 3,000 doses had been administered in Goochland, or about 12.7% of the county’s population.
Brutal ice storm leaves hundreds of thousands in dark
It was one of the worst ice storms to hit Central Virginia in decades, and Goochland residents joined more than 285,000 Virginians facing power outages over the weekend of Feb. 13-14, as trees laden with ice devastated powerlines across the region.
Julie Mills-Taylor, a communications consultant with Dominion, said 220,000 customers had lost power at some point during the storm.
Appalachian Power Co. reported that more than 40,000 of its Virginia customers, or 7%, remained without electric service as of 6 p.m. that Saturday. A number of weather spotter reports throughout central Virginia reported ice of ¼ to ½-inch thick by early evening as rain continued to fall. The National Weather Service in Wakefield received a report of up to 0.6-inch-thick ice from Lunenburg County.
Though not the heaviest ice totals in central Virginia’s history, it did live up to forecasts – and the billing as the biggest ice event since the catastrophic Christmas Eve storm of 1998, which left 400,000 without power.
New measure put in place to help fight nuisance noise
After two years and countless hours of work by county residents and local officials alike, Goochland County leaders approved a new plan in early May to help fight the kind of nuisance noise some say poses a significant threat to residents’ quality of life.
On May 4, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an amendment to the County Code to include a provision against nuisance noise, a move that could help residents who have complained for years that they have had little to no recourse in dealing with everything from loud music to neighbors intent on riding ATVs without regard for anyone else at all hours of the day and night.
Board members stopped short of banning any form of lawful shooting, and one key sticking point in approving the measure was making sure not to infringe on residents’ Second Amendment rights or impede local law enforcement officers from maintaining shooting proficiency.
Agricultural and commercial noise are also exempt from the ordinance, which covers only property on which a residence is located.
According to Goochland County Attorney Tara McGee, who worked closely with the Citizens Committee formed by the county in 2019 to address the issue, the committee “designed the whole ordinance to protect the peaceful enjoyment of residents’ homes,” McGee explained. “That’s what their goal was.”
For the full text of the new ordinance, as well as research compiled by the Citizens Committee, visit https://www.goochlandva.us/1050/Noise-Committee.
Goochland High students celebrate graduation at GHS
For most students senior year brings with it plenty of challenges, from juggling advanced courses to figuring out how they will navigate their long-awaited first years of adulthood.
For Goochland’s Class of 2021, however, there were a number of additional challenges added to the mix. As the first class to spend an entire academic year learning under the cloud of uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, these were the students who spent their entire senior year engaged in at least some form of virtual learning.
It wasn’t always easy —almost every student asked noted that the lack of face-to-face time with friends and loss of personal interaction with teachers had been among the most difficult aspect of the past year — but students soon learned to adapt.
On June 7, they gathered together at Goochland High School one last time to celebrate their achievements and look back on their high school journey.
Young resigns after less than a year as county administrator
Last July, after less than a year in the role, Kenny Young resigned as Goochland’s county administrator.
On July 8, the Goochland County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to accept Young’s resignation, stating that the parting is mutual and amicable.
The board expressed its appreciation of Young’s service to Goochland County over the past 10 months, but noted that a close alignment in strategic vision is imperative for reaching the highest level of excellence in local government.
“On behalf of all the board members,” said Chairman John L. Lumpkins Jr. “We wish Kenny success in his future endeavors.”
Reached by phone, Young said that he and board members “came to a mutually agreeable decision to part ways.” He added that he wished “the citizens, employees and businesses of Goochland County well.”
Former Supervisor Manuel Alvarez was selected by the board to serve as acting county administrator until a replacement is selected.
Goochland parents speak out against Critical Race Theory
As school divisions across the nation continue to wade into the debate over how history should be taught in public schools, a number of Goochland residents told county school board members that they vehemently oppose any inclusion of Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the curriculum.
Speaking during the public comment period of the July 13 county school board meeting, the handful of residents expressed concern that any attempt by the school division to introduce the controversial academic framework—which has spawned intense debate in many parts of the country over the lens through which students should be taught American history—would spell disaster for local students and the community at large.
Some localities, including Chesterfield, had already announced bans on the teaching of CRT, while others, like Powhatan, have indicated that they would be willing to enact a ban if they could further clarify exactly what is considered to be part of a CRT curriculum.
Goochland school leaders had previously stated that CRT is not taught in county schools, but that didn’t deter residents, many of them parents of Goochland County Public School students, from voicing their concerns over what may happen in the future.
To Goochland resident Sarah Rowe, schools should remain focused on unity rather than division.
“We are all created in the image of our maker,” said Rowe. “We are one race, that is the human race. We might have different traditions, and we might have a different level of melanin in our skin, but we are created by the Almighty…I feel compassion for anyone who feels as though, because of their color, they have been disenfranchised. I truly do. We need to create a system of education, and create equal opportunity, but that does not necessarily mean an equal result.”
Addressing the matter at the close of the public comment period, school superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley assured those in attendance that the school division has no plans to introduce CRT into classrooms.
Busted Goochland sewer main leads to area water advisory
In July, a sewer line break in Goochland’s eastern end led to a recreational water advisory issued by the Virginia Department of Health.
Goochland County officials confirmed that the issue began on the evening of Tuesday, July 27, when a sewer line break occurred along River Road near the Henrico County border, releasing around 300,000 gallons of untreated sewage into a nearby ditch. The break led to the closure of River Road for several hours before it reopened around midnight. County utility customers were not impacted by the break and no service disruption occurred.
Representatives from Goochland County Department of Public Utilities, Henrico County Department of Public Utilities, Goochland County Fire-Rescue, Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, Henrico County Division of Fire, Henrico County Police, and Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) all responded to the scene and break. All pertinent local and state agencies were notified about the break including the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality who also responded to the scene.
A section of River Road (Route 650) in Goochland was closed off to allow for the emergency utility repair project.
Goochland County students return to classroom full time
Goochland County School Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley was front and center at the Goochland High School and Middle School complex on Monday, Aug. 23, as students arrived for their first day of school. And if Raley appeared to be smiling a little brighter than usual, he explained that there was a good reason for that: that morning marked the return of full-time in-person learning for all Goochland County Public School students. Said Raley, beaming as he helped one young student gather up an armful of brand new school supplies, “We’ve been waiting two years for this — it feels great.”
County residents celebrate return of annual parade
Goochland Day, a free outdoor festival featuring acres of food, music and games, was held at the Goochland County Sports Complex on Sept. 25, drawing thousands of revelers out to enjoy the festivities.
And while that event seemed impossible to top, there was one other key event that day that had the entire town talking: the return of the Goochland Day Parade.
Following the parade, which returned after a 15-year hiatus featuring Goochland County Sheriff Steven Creasey as the Grand Marshall, Goochland Day offered food trucks, pony rides, contests —including a bubblegum blowing challenge—scores of local vendors, and performances by the Richmond band Harley Boone, as well as solo artists Trace Nixon and Eric Tusing.
According to Elizabeth Nelson-Lyda, the driving force behind bringing Goochland Day back to the county, the goal of the event was to bring people together and remind them just how much Goochlanders have in common.
“I like to do things that encourage people to come together as a community,” said Nelson-Lyda, who was joined in her efforts by fellow Goochland Day Foundation board members Carey Stagg – Goochland Day Foundation President– Annette Butler Jones, Christopher Subudhi, Ledra Allen, Thom Dykers, Terry Hazelton, Michael Haley, Troy May. Nelson-Lyda noted that organizers were expecting a large turnout, which raised concerns about parking.
To Stagg, the challenge of holding such a large-scale event was made easier by the many volunteers who pitched in since planning began.
“I could not be more pleased with the level of heart, dedication, patience and skill, and cannot thank them enough for their mentorship, encouragement, love, guidance, and support to bring the parade to life after 20-plus years. We are excited to see if grow and flourish.”
Goochland leads Commonwealth in Election Day turnout
Weeks before Election Day, Goochland County Registrar Ryan Mulligan had a feeling the county would see a significant turnout at the polls on Nov. 3.
His first clue came when his office ran out of absentee ballots and had to order several thousand more.
Having served as Goochland’s registrar since 2018, Mulligan knew full well that the county ranks consistently among the top localities in the state for voter turnout. Still, even he was surprised at what he witnessed on this past Election Day, as turnout soared past the previous non-presidential election tally of 62% on its way to just over 73% — awarding Goochland the top voter turnout number in the Commonwealth.
If the day didn’t go totally according to plan — a shortage of ballots in the Manakin and Blair precincts led to delays as election officials hand-counted around 300 ballots that had needed to be printed and rushed to those polling locations — many residents seemed pleased with the end result.
“I am so very proud of our state and in particular our great Goochland County,” said Goochland resident Tom Winfree. “We certainly made a profound statement last Tuesday. And I am hoping this expression of being fed up by our citizen voters will continue to permeate all over the country. Let’s not let it fade.”
County announces universal broadband possible in 3 years
County residents living in areas of Goochland without reliable access to broadband learned this month that they may be closer than ever to getting connected. On Dec. 13, Governor Ralph Northam travelled to Goochland to announce that his administration will award $79 million in Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) grants to Firefly Fiber Broadband.
Firefly, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, and its partner Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC), have undertaken a $288 million project to bring universal access to gigabit speed broadband service to 36,000 unserved homes and businesses in 13 counties.
The RISE project is comprised of Firefly Fiber Broadband, Dominion Energy Virginia, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative (CVEC), Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC), and the localities of Albemarle, Amherst, Appomattox, Buckingham, Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Powhatan.
The fiber construction will take approximately three years to complete and will include 4,000 miles of fiber. Dominion Energy Virginia will support the extension of broadband to unserved areas by deploying middle-mile fiber.
“Broadband access impacts every facet of our daily lives, from education to business to health care,” said Northam. “It’s a necessity for navigating today’s digital world, and this new funding will close Virginia’s digital divide with universal broadband by 2024.”