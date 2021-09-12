Looking for a new job? Goochland is now hiring

Looking for a new adventure? A new career opportunity? Goochland County will be holding a job fair on Saturday, September 18th to recruit for multiple full and part time positions.

The job fair will occur from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Goochland County Administration Building located at 1800 Sandy Hook Road, in Goochland. Individuals are encouraged to bring a resume and will have the opportunity to meet with County Department staff. In addition, on-site interviews will be available for select positions.

Goochland County is currently hiring for a variety of positions across multiple departments. Positions currently available include:

-Combination Commercial Inspector I (Building Inspections)

-Convenience Center Attendant I (Convenience Center)

-Custodian (General Services)

-Firefighter/EMS (Fire-Rescue)

-Fire Protection Plans Examiner

-GIS Analyst (Information Technology)

-Real Estate Appraiser II (County Assessor)

-Recreational Aide (Parks & Recreation)

-Recreation Assistant (Parks & Recreation)