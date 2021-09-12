Looking for a new job? Goochland is now hiring

Looking for a new adventure? A new career opportunity? Goochland County will be holding a job fair on Saturday, September 18th to recruit for multiple full and part time positions.
The job fair will occur from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the Goochland County Administration Building located at 1800 Sandy Hook Road, in Goochland. Individuals are encouraged to bring a resume and will have the opportunity to meet with County Department staff. In addition, on-site interviews will be available for select positions.
Goochland County is currently hiring for a variety of positions across multiple departments. Positions currently available include:
-Combination Commercial Inspector I (Building Inspections)
-Convenience Center Attendant I (Convenience Center)
-Custodian (General Services)
-Firefighter/EMS (Fire-Rescue)
-Fire Protection Plans Examiner
-GIS Analyst (Information Technology)
-Real Estate Appraiser II (County Assessor)
-Recreational Aide (Parks & Recreation)
-Recreation Assistant (Parks & Recreation)
Registration for the job fair is encouraged, but not required. For more information on these positions, the job fair, or to apply please visit the Job Opportunities page of the County website at https://www.goochlandva.us/231/Employment-Opportunities or contact Human Resources at (804) 556-5831.