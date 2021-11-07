Luck Stone expands presence in North Carolina

Luck Stone, the nation’s largest family-owned and operated producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel, announced the acquisition of North Carolina-based Ararat Rock Products, which operated quarries in Mount Airy and Eden.

The purchase marks one of the largest acquisitions in the company’s nearly 100-year history and significantly expands Luck Stone’s presence in North Carolina beyond its quarry operation in Pittsboro.

Ownership transitioned to Luck Stone on Oct. 1 with the quarry locations now open for business as Luck Stone’s Mount Airy and Eden Plant locations.