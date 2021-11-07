Luck Stone expands presence in North Carolina

Luck Stone, the nation’s largest family-owned and operated producer of crushed stone, sand and gravel, announced the acquisition of North Carolina-based Ararat Rock Products, which operated quarries in Mount Airy and Eden.
The purchase marks one of the largest acquisitions in the company’s nearly 100-year history and significantly expands Luck Stone’s presence in North Carolina beyond its quarry operation in Pittsboro.
Ownership transitioned to Luck Stone on Oct. 1 with the quarry locations now open for business as Luck Stone’s Mount Airy and Eden Plant locations.
In 2018, Luck Stone experienced significant growth in the Southeast through the acquisition of Willow Oak in Kershaw, South Carolina and Stephens Industries in Atlanta, Georgia. Today, Luck Stone’s Kershaw Plant and Atlanta-Stephens Plant are in their third year in business and have propelled the company’s concerted growth effort in the Southeast.