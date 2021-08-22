Mask mandate doesn’t rise to level of ‘tragedy’

This would certainly seem to be true. To take this a step further, we are rarely quite as persecuted as we say we are either. One need not look hard to find actual examples of true injustice or heartbreaking cruelty. Children are forced into sweatshops in some parts of the world, while in other places famine or war are omnipresent threats. Ask yourself this: Would you be willing to look a Holocaust survivor in the eye and draw a comparison between what they suffered at the hands of the Nazi regime and a school division doing what it determines is best for the students it has been tasked with protecting? Masks are annoying and make for awkward social interactions and often fogged-up glasses. They are certainly not fun to wear. But “torture”? It seems perhaps we need to take a step back.