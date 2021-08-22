Mask mandate doesn’t rise to level of ‘tragedy’

When it comes right down to it, it’s usually hard to see how a little hyperbole hurts anyone.
Who among us, after all, hasn’t exaggerated just a tad or perhaps added a bit of extra emphasis to drive a point home? If a tree falls in the woods and you’re the only one who was there to hear it, I suppose you can describe the sound however you see fit—and embellish a smidge if you choose to.
No, there doesn’t seem to be much wrong with a bit of overstatement when your uncle is talking about the only-slightly-larger-than-average catfish he snagged (“an absolute monster!”), or when you describe your 45-minute wait for a restaurant table using the kind of language usually reserved for period dramas (“It took an eternity and I was sure I was going to starve to death right there in line.”)
Lately, however, particularly when it comes to the ongoing public debate over whether students returning to school in the coming weeks should be required to wear masks, the language has taken a turn toward the absurd.
It isn’t just in Goochland, of course. Across the nation concerned parents have been demanding that schools cease and desist when it comes to requiring masks, describing mask policies as school-sanctioned torture and equating the actions of local school boards with those of Nazi war criminals. There have been raucous protests at school board meetings and threats made against those who have advocated in favor of mask-wearing.
“We exaggerate misfortune and happiness alike,” said the novelist and playwright Honore de Balzac. “We are never as bad off or as happy as we say we are.”
This would certainly seem to be true. To take this a step further, we are rarely quite as persecuted as we say we are either. One need not look hard to find actual examples of true injustice or heartbreaking cruelty. Children are forced into sweatshops in some parts of the world, while in other places famine or war are omnipresent threats. Ask yourself this: Would you be willing to look a Holocaust survivor in the eye and draw a comparison between what they suffered at the hands of the Nazi regime and a school division doing what it determines is best for the students it has been tasked with protecting? Masks are annoying and make for awkward social interactions and often fogged-up glasses. They are certainly not fun to wear. But “torture”? It seems perhaps we need to take a step back.
As a school board member in a neighboring county quietly pointed out during a public meeting after a particularly ferocious response to that school division’s mask decision, “Your children are watching all of this.” Is this really the behavior we want to model for them?
It shouldn’t be.
So, by all means, let’s keep on describing bad haircuts as “tragedies” and awkward first dates as “train wrecks.” Let’s not hold back when it comes to explaining how last night’s dinner was “a disaster of epic proportions.”