Meet county's new Animal Shelter director

Asked to name one of the more challenging aspects of his job as the Goochland County Animals Shelter and Adoption Center’s Director of Animal Care, Adoption, and Protection, Job Greene points to the challenges of finding just the right placement for each and every animal. Ultimately, “We want to make sure that pets leaving our care have a great chance for a positive outcome in a life-long home,” said Greene, who previously served as the operations manager at Disputanta Animal Hospital.
Recently we caught up with Greene (whose first name rhymes with “robe,” not “rob”) to see how he’s been settling into his own new surroundings.
The answer? Quite well.
How long have you been working at the Goochland Animal Shelter, and what did you do before coming to this position?
“I started as the director on Sept. 7, 2021. Prior to that, I was the Shelter Operations Manager for the City of Richmond from 1999-2005, then Animal Services Supervisor for Prince George County from 2005-2019, then Operations Manager at Disputanta Animal Hospital.”
What do you enjoy most about your role?
“I really enjoy working to ensure that every animal that comes through our doors receives the best possible outcome based on their individual needs. I also enjoy working with the staff and volunteers because they are all so committed to our mission.”
Is there anything that has surprised you since you started?
“How active Goochland Pet Lovers had been in the community, especially with helping us provide such top-notch care to the pets at the Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. It really has been a unique collaborative relationship between the Animal Shelter and Goochland Pet Lovers.”
What is one thing many people in Goochland might not know about the shelter? What would you like them to know?
“That when you adopt a new furry family member, it can take up to three months for the new pet to ‘settle’ in. It’s a huge adjustment for both the humans and the animal so some ‘bumps in the road’ are normal.”
What is one thing people might be surprised to know about you?
“People might be surprised to know that I originally wanted to be a history/social studies teacher and graduated college with that career goal in mind. I just got swept up in animal welfare and the rest is history. No pun intended.”