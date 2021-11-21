Meet county's new Animal Shelter director

Asked to name one of the more challenging aspects of his job as the Goochland County Animals Shelter and Adoption Center’s Director of Animal Care, Adoption, and Protection, Job Greene points to the challenges of finding just the right placement for each and every animal. Ultimately, “We want to make sure that pets leaving our care have a great chance for a positive outcome in a life-long home,” said Greene, who previously served as the operations manager at Disputanta Animal Hospital.

Recently we caught up with Greene (whose first name rhymes with “robe,” not “rob”) to see how he’s been settling into his own new surroundings.

The answer? Quite well.

How long have you been working at the Goochland Animal Shelter, and what did you do before coming to this position?

“I started as the director on Sept. 7, 2021. Prior to that, I was the Shelter Operations Manager for the City of Richmond from 1999-2005, then Animal Services Supervisor for Prince George County from 2005-2019, then Operations Manager at Disputanta Animal Hospital.”

What do you enjoy most about your role?