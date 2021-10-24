Meeting his mountain

Somehow, Lars Bors-Koefoed always knew he would make it to Katahdin.
For decades, the mountain, home to the northernmost point on the famed Appalachian Trail, remained a distant dream, always present but deferred due to all of the usual things: family and career obligations, timing, etc.
An avid hiker since his teenage years, Bors-Koefoed says he remembers reading about the Appalachian Trail while in college in the early 1970s, and can’t recall exactly why it called to him so strongly. What he does know for sure is that, for the next 45 years, the dream of someday completing the legendary 2,190-mile path was never far from his mind.
“I just got it in my head that I was going to do it,” Bors-Koefoed said, “and it never went away.”
And so it was that, on Feb. 22, 2021, Bors-Koefoed found himself at Georgia’s Springer Mountain, at 68 years old, preparing to hike the Appalachian Trail.
“From that moment on,” he remembers, “I was a happy guy.”
Completed in 1937, the Appalachian Trail has been drawing hiking enthusiasts for generations, offering a chance to test themselves both physically and mentally (over 3,000 people annually attempt to complete the entire trail in one trip, known as thru-hiking). As the path winds up from Georgia through to Maine, hikers pass through 14 states and face challenges ranging from mountainous terrain to unpredictable weather. And then there is the walking: it is the one constant on the trail, the simple act of putting one hiking boot in front of the other for mile after mile, hour after hour, day after day, for weeks on end.
If that sounds arduous—and perhaps even unpleasant—Bors-Koefoed insists his experience was very much the opposite. And while he certainly won’t deny that the Trail is physically demanding—and sometimes daunting, to say the least—he still speaks about it with a blend of reverence and awe.
“It was just so moving for me,” Bors-Koefoed says, “and every day it was so good. I just kept saying to myself ‘This is what I want to do—and I’m doing it’.”
To him, each day on the trail offered the chance to spend time both alone and with friends, especially those friends who made up what hikers affectionately dub their “tramily.” Bors-Koefoed’s group included fellow Goochland resident Evan “Tall Son” Smith, as well as several other hikers who would meet up every evening at a predetermined spot to spend the night.
While Bors-Koefoed happily admits he was usually the last one to make it to camp, “I was always there,” he says. Evenings were spent talking, laughing, telling stories and reading out loud, adding up to an experience Bors-Koefoed remembers as among the happiest of his life.
As he continued up the trail, Bors-Koefoed met countless fellow hikers. He learned their trail names—the moniker hikers either give themselves or are given—and shared his (“Vikingman” in honor of his Nordic heritage). And he was never shy about sharing what the journey meant to him.
These days, Bors-Koefoed jokes that he is probably referred to in a dozen hikers’ trail journals as “the guy who cried when he talked about Katahdin.”
By the time Bors-Koefoed did finally meet his mountain, just five months after starting his journey, he had lost 25 pounds and celebrated his 69th birthday on the trail. He admits that as the hike wound down he found himself deliberately slowing his pace and savoring each passing day. When he did reach Katahdin, however, he says the moment was as special as he’d always dreamed it would be.
So what about others who may have the same dream? Bors-Koefoed certainly won’t deny that would-be Appalachian Trail hikers should expect to be challenged both physically and mentally, and that previous hiking experience is definitely a plus. But he also encourages those who set a goal of hiking the Appalachian Trail to hang on to it, and find a way to make it happen.
Yes there were days that were wet, cold or otherwise difficult, Bors-Koefoed says. “But if it’s what you want to do, it is truly magical.”