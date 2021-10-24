Meeting his mountain

Somehow, Lars Bors-Koefoed always knew he would make it to Katahdin.

For decades, the mountain, home to the northernmost point on the famed Appalachian Trail, remained a distant dream, always present but deferred due to all of the usual things: family and career obligations, timing, etc.

An avid hiker since his teenage years, Bors-Koefoed says he remembers reading about the Appalachian Trail while in college in the early 1970s, and can’t recall exactly why it called to him so strongly. What he does know for sure is that, for the next 45 years, the dream of someday completing the legendary 2,190-mile path was never far from his mind.

“I just got it in my head that I was going to do it,” Bors-Koefoed said, “and it never went away.”

And so it was that, on Feb. 22, 2021, Bors-Koefoed found himself at Georgia’s Springer Mountain, at 68 years old, preparing to hike the Appalachian Trail.

“From that moment on,” he remembers, “I was a happy guy.”