Moving forward, yes, but never forgetting

Several months ago, a good friend mentioned that she had been asked to serve as a bridesmaid for her niece’s upcoming wedding. The date? Sept. 11, 2021.

I’d be lying if I said that the date didn’t give me pause, just as I’m sure it would almost anyone old enough to remember the horrific attacks on our country nearly 20 years ago. And while I would certainly never say this to a bride planning one of most special events of her life, I wondered why anyone would want to be married on a day that will be forever linked with such unimaginable tragedy.

As it turns out, I later learned, most people don’t in fact want to be married on that day. But with the pandemic having forced the postponement of so many weddings — and Sept. 11 falling on a Saturday this year — many young couples have decided that they would rather have that wedding date than no wedding date at all. According to a recent article in the New York Times, many brides have chosen to acknowledge that the situation is not ideal but to move forward anyway.

Reading over a few more articles and blog posts devoted to this very topic, I slowly began to feel as though the choices facing these young brides and grooms, many of whom were young children in 2001, are not that different from the ones most of us grapple with when it comes to our relationship to any tragedy.