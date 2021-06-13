New CA hire will focus on body camera footage

Goochland County supervisors voted unanimously on June 1 to fund a new position in the Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, a role that will be focused primarily on reviewing body camera footage recorded by local law enforcement officers.
According to Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Caudill, the position is one that is now required by law: according to Caudill, he was notified in 2019 that his office would be required to hire a full time entry level Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney dedicated almost exclusively to body camera footage.
Caudill told board members that he and Deputy County Attorney Ashley Thompson had watched over 593 hours of body camera tape last year, an activity he noted was time consuming but also critical for maintaining “competence, integrity, transparency and ethics,” and protecting both citizens and law enforcement officers.
Caudill also noted that, while he and Thompson have been able to keep up with the amount of footage in the past — the two are only required to view footage related to certain infractions that carry potential jail time and not minor offenses like traffic stops — a post-pandemic spike in crime could mean a significantly increased amount of body camera footage.
In addition, the seven new deputies the county will soon have on board will also mean seven new cameras recording. Add to that the fact that Caudill and Thompson are required to watch the footage from the camera of each officer who responds to a particular call, and the hours could quickly pile up.
While the state provides funding for the mandated position once localities reach a certain number of cameras to be reviewed, Caudill said Goochland is currently nowhere near that number. Therefore, the County will need to fund the position from its own coffers.
Applicants for the job, which is being advertised with a starting salary of $65K per year, must have graduated from law school and passed the Bar exam.
Once hired they will likely spend at least some of their time in the courtroom, Caudill said, and will also review jail call and social media information. “You won’t believe how much evidence we can get from someone’s social media account,” Caudill said.
According to Deputy County Administrator for Finance and Administrative Services Barbara Horlacher, funding for the position will come in part from public service corporation taxes.