New CA hire will focus on body camera footage

Goochland County supervisors voted unanimously on June 1 to fund a new position in the Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, a role that will be focused primarily on reviewing body camera footage recorded by local law enforcement officers.

According to Goochland Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Caudill, the position is one that is now required by law: according to Caudill, he was notified in 2019 that his office would be required to hire a full time entry level Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney dedicated almost exclusively to body camera footage.

Caudill told board members that he and Deputy County Attorney Ashley Thompson had watched over 593 hours of body camera tape last year, an activity he noted was time consuming but also critical for maintaining “competence, integrity, transparency and ethics,” and protecting both citizens and law enforcement officers.

Caudill also noted that, while he and Thompson have been able to keep up with the amount of footage in the past — the two are only required to view footage related to certain infractions that carry potential jail time and not minor offenses like traffic stops — a post-pandemic spike in crime could mean a significantly increased amount of body camera footage.