New fund helps residents afford needed pet care

Goochland County residents facing financial hardship can now receive support for their pets’ preventive care through Goochland Pet Lovers’ Good Neighbor Fund. The Good Neighbor Fund is available to Goochland residents with an income level up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level.

The Good Neighbor Fund may provide funding for the following services:

-Spay or Neuter

-Flea and Tick Prevention

-Cats: Distemper/Upper Respiratory and Rabies Vaccination

-Dogs: DH(L)PP and Rabies Vaccination

-Puppies: 2+ vet visits until they reach 16 weeks of age

-Medical Grooming

-Deworming

-Minor medical issues

-Dog License

-Implant Microchip (Paid for through the GPL Microchip Fund)

-Collar, leash, and/or carrier as needed and available

According to the US Census Bureau, over 15% of Goochland residents make less than $26,000 a year. Goochland Pet Lovers does not want pets to have to be surrendered because of pet care costs.