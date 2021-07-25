No two ways about it, siblings are a gift

A little over four decades ago, my parents dropped a bombshell that, in retrospect, I probably should have seen coming: After nearly two solid years of luxuriating in the plum role of “Only Child” — and soaking up every last bit of attention in our tiny, two-bedroom house — I would soon be getting a sibling.
What I initially thought of this news, I do not specifically recall. What I do know, however, is that my relationship with my new sister had a few stumbles early on. Rather than serving as the playmate I had been promised, she mostly just sat around being an infant and doing infant things. She couldn’t talk or walk, failures for which I was particularly unforgiving. Sure, she was an angelically beautiful baby but come on — for the first few weeks, as I recall, she could barely hold up her own head.
If I was less than impressed with my new sister early on, it would appear the feeling was mutual: The first time our mother let me give her a bottle, she bit me as hard as she could.
Fortunately, our relationship steadily improved as the years went on and she soon proved a wonderful sidekick and co-conspirator in all manner of escapades. She was preternaturally strong and full of energy, and her imagination was limitless.
Neither of us, of course, was a perfect child, and over the years I’ve made it my sisterly duty to safeguard the memories of the terrible things she did growing up, preserving them carefully for posterity. It is for this reason that I am able to sit here today, so many years later, and share the story of the time my 3-year-old sister stood in the backyard with a garden hose, pointed it at our parents’ open bedroom window, and watered their bed for 10 solid minutes.
There were other misdeeds too, but I suppose those will remain classified for now, in part because I’m pretty sure she’s got some dirt on me as well. Also, I would never want anyone to get the impression that my sister is not one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever known. Yes, she may have punched my childhood crush in the nose for a reason that remains shrouded in mystery to this day, but she also has been the most loyal friend and confidant, the fiercest protector, and the best sounding board for crazy ideas a person could ask for.
Years ago, when I decided to go to school out west, my sister was the person I asked to make the drive with me. This was before cell phones were a thing regular people had, so we made the trip with little more than a travel atlas and a box of tapes to listen to when we weren’t able to get a radio signal. We spent the week staying in ridiculously cheap motels, feasting on truck-stop hamburgers and watching in wonder as the landscape morphed slowly over the course of a thousand miles from suburban sprawl to wide-open plains as far as the eye could see.
Heartbreakingly, the film from that trip ended up being lost by the store where I brought it to be developed, and no one could ever manage to find it.
Though I would give almost anything to have those photos today, perhaps it is fitting that my sister is the only other person who carries with her the memories of our journey and the fun we had, just as she is the only one who remembers all of the childhood adventures and inside jokes we shared as kids. Perhaps, in the end, that is the greatest joy of having a sibling: they are the ones who know exactly who you are and where you came from and all the dumb stuff you have ever done, and they love you anyway.
As the family gathers this week to celebrate my sister Mary Margaret’s 40th birthday, I will be counting myself lucky to have been able to watch her grow from that brand new baby to the incredible woman she is today.
She may not have been perfectly well-behaved every single minute, but she’s been perfect for our family since day one.