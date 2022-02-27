Obituaries for week of Feb. 20

Rudolph Pendleton Duvall, 85, of Marlinton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Pocahontas Center in Marlinton. Born February 19, 1936 in Goochland, Va., he was a son of the late Edmond Pendleton and Daisy Irene Griffith Duval. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Aletha Duvall; son, Rudolph Pendleton Duvall Jr.; grandson, James Beasley III; 11 brothers and sisters. Rudolph was of the Baptist faith, a laborer for a sawmill and a logger. Rudolph is survived by two daughters, Brenda Cagle-Volb and her husband, Serge and Leafty Irene Cochran, both of Marlinton; grandchildren, Michelle Cagle, Melissa Cagle, Robert Beasley and John Brunk; great-granddaughter, Yasmine Arianya Cagle; and a sister, Ellen Allen of Florida. In keeping with Rudolph’s wishes, he will be cremated with no services and visitation. Online condolences may be made at lantzfuneralhome.com.