Obituaries for week of Feb. 20

Rudolph P. Duvall
Rudolph Pendleton Duvall, 85, of Marlinton, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Pocahontas Center in Marlinton. Born February 19, 1936 in Goochland, Va., he was a son of the late Edmond Pendleton and Daisy Irene Griffith Duval. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Aletha Duvall; son, Rudolph Pendleton Duvall Jr.; grandson, James Beasley III; 11 brothers and sisters. Rudolph was of the Baptist faith, a laborer for a sawmill and a logger. Rudolph is survived by two daughters, Brenda Cagle-Volb and her husband, Serge and Leafty Irene Cochran, both of Marlinton; grandchildren, Michelle Cagle, Melissa Cagle, Robert Beasley and John Brunk; great-granddaughter, Yasmine Arianya Cagle; and a sister, Ellen Allen of Florida. In keeping with Rudolph’s wishes, he will be cremated with no services and visitation. Online condolences may be made at lantzfuneralhome.com.
Eunice Liverman
Eunice Liverman, 74, of Manakin-Sabot, sadly left us on Saturday, February 5, 2022. Eunice was a beloved mother and treasured friend. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor, generous heart and kindness. Eunice will be lovingly remembered by her son, Andrew C. Swift Jr. (Judy); daughter, Wendy S. McGuire (Michael); five grandchildren; and her beloved pup, Jingles. She was preceded in death by her husband, David L. Liverman; son, Claude G. Swift; parents, Claude and Thelma Proffitt; and siblings, Claude and Betty. A memorial service was held on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Elpis Christian Church, 2703 Elpis Church Rd., Maidens, Va. 23102. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.