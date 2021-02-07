Obituaries for week of Jan. 28

Russell Thomas Anderson, 92, of Kents Store, Va., passed peacefully on Monday, January 18, 2021. Russell was born on November 1, 1928, to his late parents, Otis and Annie Anderson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Gene Anderson. Russell is survived by his son, Thomas Anderson (Donna) of Kents Store, Va.; granddaughter, Laura Rambler (Chris Allen, fiance); great-grandchildren, Anderson Rambler and Austin Rambler; and sister, Dorothy Vogt of Louisa, Va. Thank you to the wonderful caregivers, Susan and David Woodson, Lois Coles and Connie Reid, for the excellent care they provided Russell in the last moments of his life. There will not be a visitation due to COVID-19 and a private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hadensville Volunteer Fire-Rescue Department Company 6, 4810 Three Chopt Road, Hadensville, Va. 23093. Arrangements are being handled by Sheridan Funeral Home in Kents Store, Va.