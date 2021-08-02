Obituaries for week of July 25

John Robert “Bob” Jones Jr., of Goochland, Va., passed away on July 14, 2021. Born June 19, 1929, he was the son of John Robert Jones Sr. and Mary L. Weaver Jones of McKenney, Va. Bob is survived by his wife of 68 years, Gilda J. Jones; a daughter, Patricia Vaughan Jones (Jaime) of El Cerrito, Calif.; a son, Robert Craig Jones (Anne) and granddaughter, Hannah Buckley Jones of Goochland; two brothers, M. Lee Jones and C. William (Billy) Jones (Joyce); as well as several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, T. Earl Jones. Bob graduated from Sunnyside-McKenney High School and served in the U.S. Army in Bavaria during the Korean War. Upon being discharged, he worked for three years for the Bank of Southside Virginia. Using the GI Bill, he graduated in 1959 with a degree in Bus Admin from Virginia Tech. He was employed by Southern States for two years before spending 26 years with Farm Credit Assoc. in the Richmond office. He successfully pushed to get a branch office in Louisa. He was known by his associates for his keen ability to sense a client’s ability to repay the loans he made and for his great PR manner. After early retirement, he continued to enjoy raising beef cattle on Hideaway Farm. He was a board member of Southern States Coop and Farm Bureau for many years. He was a member of the Goochland Chamber of Commerce, receiving Volunteer of the Year in 2001. He was also a member of the Lions Club, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. He was an avid quail hunter and golfer, as well as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels. He loved to use the tractor on the farm and many winters cleared the neighbors’ driveways. He had the natural ability for smooth dancing. Condolences may be sent to Gilda Jones at 13500 N. Gayton Rd., Apt. 222, Henrico, Va. 23233.