Obituaries for week of June 27

Kathryn Hinds Roberts, 79, passed away on June 16, 2021. Kathy was born on June 26, 1941 in Lima, Ohio. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, David; daughter and son-in-law, Janis and Lyle Robins; and the true love of her life, her grandson, Matthew. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Julie and Al Hoffman; sister-in-law, Kathy Hinds; brother-in-law, Gary Mann; and sister-in-law, Ethel Allred. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Winifred Hinds; sisters, Frances D. Hinds and Linda Mann; brother, Marvin Hinds; and brother-in-law, Richard Roberts. Kathy was a Navy veteran, followed by a long career in the accounting field. She enjoyed volunteer work and lent her expertise to many different organizations over the years. She was a long-term member of Dover Baptist Church in Manakin, Va., where she taught Sunday school for many years. Most recently, she was a member of First Baptist Church in Jefferson, Ga. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Dover Baptist Church in Manakin, Va., with Pastor Todd Kube officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dover Baptist Church, P.O. Box 96, Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103, or to any other deserving charity. Norman Funeral Home, Goochland, is handling the arrangements.