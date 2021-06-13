Obituaries for week of June 6

Alice Raye Crumpler, October 21, 1945 to June 3, 2021. Alice Raye Crumpler, 75, was born in Alexandria, La., on October 21, 1945 and went to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021. She will be interred in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk, Va. She is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Vernon Lee Crumpler Jr. She was the proud mother of five children, Beth Ferrell (Susan), Heather Bates, Earl Taylor (Christy), Vernon Crumpler III (Michelle) and Christopher Crumpler (Jenny); 11 grandchildren, Melyssa Hubbard (Nate), Michelle Ferrell, James Bates, Dustin Taylor, Levi Crumpler, Aiden Crumpler, Jadelyn Taylor, Addie Taylor, Zachary Crumpler, Emily Crumpler and Jace Taylor; and one great-grandchild, Marceline Bates. She was a member of the Gum Springs United Methodist Church. The family received guests at Norman Funeral Chapel in Goochland, Va., on Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. The funeral will be conducted at Gum Springs United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. by Paster Dan Kim.

John A. Cuccia Jr., January 5, 1931 to May 29, 2021, born in Bound Brook, N.J., to John and Ellen Cuccia, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. While attending Notre Dame University, John enlisted and served in the U.S. Navy. A year later, he married Catherine Marie Schwarz in 1954; which resulted in his cherished 67-year marriage, five children, 10 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. John was caring, sympathetic and generous to those in need, always cheering up anyone feeling down with his great sense of humor. He was a man of faith and love for God. John held deep affection for his dogs and animals and had a passion for baseball, the ocean, fishing, bowling and his New York Yankees. He had a selfless love and sacrifice for his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Catherine; children, John (Patty), Gary (Beth), Cathy Ellen, Kirk, Lesley (Bruce); grandchildren, Marissa (Rich), David (Mindy), Steven, Alessandra, Anthony, John Thomas, Nicholas, Philip, Christian, Cameron (Francesca); seven great-grandchildren; and sister, Irene J. Gordon. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Bliley’s, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at Sisters of the Visitation in Rockville, Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sisters of the Visitation, 12221 Bienvenue Road, Rockville, Va. 23146.