Obituaries for week of March 21

Selma Louise Sewell Herweyer, passed away peacefully March 18, 2021, to meet her Lord and Savior whom she spent her life serving. Born in Kinston, N.C. in 1935, she grew up in Norfolk, Va., graduated from Norview High School in 1954 and resided in Goochland County for 61 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thaddeus Vayden and Olive Harper Sewell; her brother, Howard Sewell; and her twin sister, Thelma Sewell Overton. She is survived by two daughters and a son, Cathy Herweyer, Steven Herweyer (Virginia “Ginny”) and Heather Herweyer Slater (Stratford, Sr.); five grandchildren, Jason Marks, Justin Marks (Jackie), Tucker Slater (Meredith), Stratford “Ford” Slater Jr. (Kaytlyn) and Savannah Slater; four great-granddaughters, Veda Marks, Audrey Marks, Ayla Marks and Aurelia Marks; and sister-in-law, Margaret Sewell. In addition to time spent working as secretary for Westhampton Baptist Church, secretary for Goochland Elementary School and medical records transcriptionist for Henrico Doctors Hospital, Selma retired from the Southern Baptist International Mission Board (IMB) after 40 years of service, where she worked closely with missionaries from all over the world as they traveled to and from the U.S. One of her greatest joys during her career was having the opportunity to visit and work with her missionary friends where they were stationed in all parts of the world: Kenya, Albania, Yemen, North and South Korea, Nairobi, Ethiopia, Argentina and Japan. Selma supported the efforts of the IMB by working alongside her friends in their mission to share the love of Christ. As part of her commitment to her local community, Selma spent time organizing bloodmobile events for the American Red Cross and volunteering for the Goochland Food Bank. After her retirement, Selma spent many hours volunteering in several Goochland County elementary, middle and high school classrooms. Her particular passion was working with students in the English as a Second Language (ESL) class, where her patience and love for helping others was a gift. Churches were an important part of her life as evidenced by her active involvement in worship services, teaching Sunday school and participating in Women’s Missionary Unions and Lottie Moon Circles over the years at these churches: Norview Baptist, Westhampton Baptist, Salem Baptist (Cardwell), Salem Baptist (Sparta) and Goochland Baptist. Burial will be private with a memorial service planned at a later time when more of Selma’s friends and family may gather to remember her. In honor of Selma’s lifelong devotion to the work of Baptist missionaries around the world, the family asks that donations be directed to the Lottie Moon Fund in her memory by sending checks payable to Goochland Baptist Church at 2454 Manakin Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103.