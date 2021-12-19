Obituaries

William Lee Joel II, of Richmond, Va., passed away February 6, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. with his loving family by his side. He was 87 years old. Bill attended St. Christopher’s School and graduated from Brown University in 1955the day after he married Merry Pick, his kindred soul through life. He went on to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps before continuing studies in interior design at the New York School of Interior Design and Pratt Institute. He returned to Richmond in 1959 to manage the interior design business of the family-owned Richmond Art Company. In later years, he took over as president of the home furnishings store. Bill specialized in color and lighting. He designed and furnished rooms in the Governor’s Mansion, R F & P Corp. Headquarters, the Wickham Valentine House, Shirley Plantation, among others, as well as many residential interiors. He was also active with the American Society of Interior Designers, Barksdale Theatre designing and building sets for many productions, Retail Merchants Association, The Richmond Forum, to name a few. One of Bill’s passions was model trains and after he retired, he built an elaborate, computerized, two-guage system of trains, tunnels and villages in his basement. He and Merry also loved travel, particularly through Italy and France. In 2002, he brought the extended family to Taormina, Sicily for an unforgettable Christmas. Bill rarely missed a summer in Goose Rocks Beach, Maine. He loved working on the family cottage, which was built in 1892 and being on the water, fishing and sailing with his family, or canoeing with his college roommates. Bill is survived by Merry; daughters, Taryn, Dana, Wendy and Holly; and eight grandchildren. A celebration of Bill was held in Maine in July for family and friends. In loving memory of Bill and his devotion to art and Richmond’s history, his family suggests any donations be made to The Valentine, 1015 E. Clay St., Richmond, Va. 23219.