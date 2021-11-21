Obituaries

Addie Frances Brown Crawford, of Goochland, Va., born July 17, 1928, passed away November 4, 2021; the daughter of Wade Hampton Brown Sr. and Bessie Odell Bishop Brown. Addie was predeceased in death by her husband, Lewis “Pete” Walker Crawford; son, Ray Lee Crawford Sr.; daughter, Betty Jean Crawford; grandson, James Wayne Moon Jr. She is survived by four grandchildren, Ray Lee Crawford Jr., Sandy Kaye Collins, Jason Wayne Moon and Pam H. Ball; several great-grandchildren; and one sister, Aurelia Moon of Amelia, Va. Addie was a home healthcare nurse for different families in Goochland, Va. and surrounding counties. She was a God-fearing Christian and had read the Bible through 10 times. She worked two jobs to raise her grandsons, James and Jason Moon with no help from anyone. Addie will be laid to rest with her late husband, Lewis “Pete” Crawford at Culpeper National Cemetery at a later date. Guestbook at lacyfh.com.