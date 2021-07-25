Obituary for week of July 18

Ella Carpenter Wood, 85, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Dowell; sister, Anniebell; and brothers, William and Wellington. She is survived by their three children, Kimberley Amick (Jeff), Dowell Jr. “Chip” (Lisa) and Sidney (Sonya); and a sister, Jimmie Lee Hollins. Ella was a kind soul that loved everyone she met. She adored her nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, who visited her often. After raising their children in Richmond, she returned to the workforce at the University of Richmond, retiring in 1998 and enjoyed her retirement living in Goochland County and later Louisa County. Services are being handled by Woody Funeral Home, 1771 North Parham Road, Richmond. The family will receive friends and family on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 11 a.m., with graveside burial at 1 p.m. at Smyrna Baptist Church, 1420 Rock Castle Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Dover Baptist Church, 635 Manakin Rd., Manakin-Sabot, Va. 23103.