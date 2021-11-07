Obituary for week of Nov. 1

SUNDIN, Nancy Armstrong, On September 17, 2021 at 2 p.m., Nancy Armstrong Sundin was taken off life support. She had been at Westminster Canterbury for two months and was not improving, so she was taken to St. Mary’s emergency room on September 14. At the E.R., she was immediately sedated, put on a respirator and moved to the ICU. She was suffering with multiple lung diseases. She was also a Type 1 Adult Diabetic, so she had no immune system to fight infections. Even with all the modern drugs she was taking to fight the infections, her body’s ability to survive continued to fail. She fought courageously, but there was no hope for recovery. She was only 69 years old. The entire family was present when life support was withdrawn. Pastor Ray Roberts married our daughter, Elisabeth and Chris Duffey with Nancy in the patient room. Even though Nancy was unconscious, she received her wish to feel with her soul this monumental event; she was fighting so hard to attend the wedding on October 23. The old saying “Adversity does not build character it just reveals it” applies to Nancy’s noble character, self-reliance and personality to overcome obstacles with dignity. The last week of her life, Nancy was coordinating hair appointments and for a nurse to accompany her to the wedding. Nancy was even helping Elisabeth finalize logistical needs for the wedding. That was Nancy at her best - always willingly thinking of other people’s needs. Nancy was the glue to the family and relatives. Over the years, she coordinated many reunions, birthdays, graduations and other festive events at our houses and other locations. The essence of Nancy’s personality was that she was charismatic, socially engaging and vivacious. She was able to always make people feel welcomed. She had an infectious smile and anytime she entered a room, there was an aura of friendliness which touched everyone. She was a loving and nurturing mother and wife. The entire family is now devastated with her loss and emotionally exhausted. Nancy Lynn Armstrong was born on May 18, 1952, to Roger and Irene Armstrong and grew up in Milltown, N.J. The family eventually relocated to Tulsa, Okla. in 1972, following Roger Armstrong, the father who worked for Williams Companies in Tulsa. She graduated from University of Oklahoma in 1974 with a B.S. degree in education. She was in Gamma Phi Beta sorority and was very outgoing, which led to her selection as the Roughneck Queen with her long blond hair during football games. As the Roughneck Queen or Sooner Princess, she sat next to the Conestoga Wagon driver with her long blond, beautiful hair. After the OU team scored, the wagon would race around the field stadium. After graduating from OU, Nancy worked for the next eight years as a U.S. schoolteacher on the island of Guam for the Air Force and then later in Germany, teaching the soldiers dependents. Nancy was adventurous; she wanted to see the world and had no hesitancy to travel overseas. She learned many activities, such as certification in SCUBA diving, life guarding, skiing in Germany and overall, travelling extensively throughout the far east of Japan, then in Germany and Europe. In Germany, Nancy lived in the little town of Goppingen in the southern part of Germany. She taught the Army servicemen’s children at Cooke Barracks Kaserne, where units of the First Infantry Division were stationed. Nancy taught third grade and was an immediate “Rockstar” with her students and all the parents. Her natural talent to motivate her students to want to learn is what made Nancy so inspiring. Nancy has always possessed a multi-dimensional level of charisma. There was just something about her personality which enabled her to motivate both children and adults. She exuded confidence, excitement and endless energy at whatever event or activity she was doing. She met her future husband, Eric Sundin, who was an Army Officer assigned to the First Division. In July 1980, Nancy and Eric were married in Tulsa and then returned to Germany for one more year of his assigned duty tour. Eric resigned from the army in 1982. After they returned to the U.S., Eric was hired by Control Data in Richmond, Va. She was also on the P.T.A. boards and organized many social events for the both the parents and their children. Nancy joined many organizations: Tuckahoe Women’s Club, Garden Club, Blue Star, DAR and served on many of the church’s committees. She was always volunteering and was an asset to the entire community. Nancy was fiercely patriotic since her father was in Europe during WWII. When Carl, our son, went to Iraq with the Army’s Third Infantry Division for 16 months in 2007 during “The Surge,” Nancy was one of the key leaders in the local Blue Star Chapter. She sent a constant stream of care packages to the soldiers in Iraq, who were in Carl’s unit. The family was fortunate to have vacation homes at Martha’s Vineyard, the Outerbanks and Wintergreen. She really enjoyed having her friends come to OBX and Wintergreen during the various seasons and always had plenty of activities for everyone to enjoy. Nancy always took being a parent very seriously and provided the support, nurturing and guidance to all three of our children. As a result, all three graduated from college in four years and all now have great jobs to support their own families. All the children’s successes are a direct result of Nancy’s loving involvement and providing valuable guidance as they navigated college and finding their first jobs after graduation. The family misses her tremendously; we all are better human beings for observing her character and following her example of graciousness to help other people when sadness, bad heath or tragedy happens. Nancy is now happy in Heaven with all her relatives, whom she loved dearly. Nancy is survived by husband, Eric; three children, Carl Alvar II, Drew Armstrong and Elisabeth Irene; siblings, Patti Bentley of Escondido, Calif. and Craig Armstrong, Gretchen Tomko; and her mother, Irene Armstrong of Tulsa, Oklahoma. A graveside service will be held, 3:00 pm Friday, January 28, 2022 at Arlington National Cemetery.