Once again, plan for Elks lodge draws residents’ ire

The comments drew a particularly exasperated response from Darvin Satterwhite, the attorney representing the Elks.

“I heard the comment that someone thought something was ‘remarkable,’” Satterwhite said, addressing the commissioners. “Well, I’ve heard some truly remarkable things [tonight] too. I think one of the most remarkable things that comes to mind is that you have an organization, like the Elks, that want to come to Goochland, and all our surrounding residents can tell us is that somehow they are going to encourage drunk parties, and that they are going to bring in people to shoot shotguns that are going to be drunk, and that they are some type of carousers or whatever — that is just absolutely absurd.”

Satterwhite said he understood that the majority to the residents’ concerns were focused on the shooting range, but suggested concerns about noise made little sense.

“Ok, [residents say] ‘We’re here, we want peace and quiet, this is an area of peace and quiet,’” Satterwhite said. “Oh really? Well if you do your due diligence and you look at the comp plan, this hasn’t changed…this has been an industrial area. So guess what? You don’t set up your house in an industrial area and go ‘Oh, I didn’t know there was going to be any noise around.’”