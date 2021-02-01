Once again, plan for Elks lodge draws residents’ ire

For the second time in less than a year, a Richmond-based Elks Lodge has been given the cold shoulder by Goochland County residents.
The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, Lodge 45, is currently seeking a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) from the county to build a new lodge on a parcel of land located in an industrial zone near the intersection of Pony Farm Road and Oilville Road.
The organization faced its first hurdle on Jan. 7, during the Goochland Planning Commission’s monthly meeting. Much as they had last March, when the group sought permission to open a lodge in a shopping center near the Parkside Village development, residents urged Planning Commissioners not to recommend approval of the plan.
If approved as presented, the CUP would allow the lodge to host a maximum of two events per month with more than 50 people in attendance, and an unlimited number of smaller events. A number of residents who spoke at the meeting expressed concerns about traffic and noise from events held on the property, but the majority of the trepidation centered on the organization’s planned turkey shoots, target shooting competitions in which the winner receives a frozen turkey.
Though the lodge would be required to construct a protective berm around the gun range where the turkey shoots would take place, several speakers questioned the wisdom of allowing both shooting and alcohol at the same venue and urged the commission to consider news reports of alcohol-related incidents and fatalities attached to Elks Lodges throughout the country.
The comments drew a particularly exasperated response from Darvin Satterwhite, the attorney representing the Elks.
“I heard the comment that someone thought something was ‘remarkable,’” Satterwhite said, addressing the commissioners. “Well, I’ve heard some truly remarkable things [tonight] too. I think one of the most remarkable things that comes to mind is that you have an organization, like the Elks, that want to come to Goochland, and all our surrounding residents can tell us is that somehow they are going to encourage drunk parties, and that they are going to bring in people to shoot shotguns that are going to be drunk, and that they are some type of carousers or whatever — that is just absolutely absurd.”
Satterwhite said he understood that the majority to the residents’ concerns were focused on the shooting range, but suggested concerns about noise made little sense.
“Ok, [residents say] ‘We’re here, we want peace and quiet, this is an area of peace and quiet,’” Satterwhite said. “Oh really? Well if you do your due diligence and you look at the comp plan, this hasn’t changed…this has been an industrial area. So guess what? You don’t set up your house in an industrial area and go ‘Oh, I didn’t know there was going to be any noise around.’”
If the Elks violate the terms of the conditional use permit, Satterwhite pointed out, the permit could potentially be revoked “and that’s exactly what you would have the right to do.”
“Look, you’ve got this as an industrial area—[the Elks] are, in fact, something that’s better than what you have now. And yes, it is not ‘remarkable’ to think that this would be a stepping stone to something better than a tractor going up and down the field. It is better and it does attract things that you would want in this area.”
Ultimately, after several minutes of back and forth discussion, the Commission members decided that there were too many issues that still needed to be addressed concerning the CUP request, and voted unanimously to defer a vote on the Elks’ request until the next Planning Commission on Feb. 4.
Once they decide on a recommendation, the matter will go before the county Board of Supervisors for a final vote.