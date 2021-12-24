One ornament, a lifetime of memories

His patience on that Christmas morning still inspires me as a father. After the disaster, we spent the remainder of the day playing board games that Santa brought. He took my sister out for spin on her new bike and let me accompany in the new fire truck.

I ended the day in his lap, the most secure spot imaginable for a tired kid who has just had what had to be the best Christmas ever.

The tree looked beautiful even with its reduced number of ornaments in the dimmed light of the evening and the aroma of leftover turkey and dressing flowing through the small apartment.

As I grew up after that Christmas, I can remember my father stopping in the most unassuming places to search for replacements for those particular balls, and he found a few each Christmas until he died when I was nine years old…. ironically on Christmas Eve.

Over my decades as an adult my allotment of the remaining balls have disappeared, many the victims of a swinging Lab’s tail or a recently walking child’s pull, but one remains in our old box of ornaments.

It’s more than just a red ball to me. It’s the reminder of the wonderful Christmas holidays I spent with my family as a child.