Opinion: Running program for girls a milestone to celebrate

Despite the pandemic, there was plenty of good news to be found in Goochland this year. From a series of perfectly executed vaccine clinics to the smashing success of Goochland Day 2021, those living in this neck of the woods had an awful lot to celebrate.

Of all the highlights, there was one that we would be remiss not to mention, simply because it served to underscore just what sort of people live and work in Goochland County.

Just a few weeks ago, on a postcard-perfect autumn afternoon, dozens of Goochland County students, teachers and parents gathered at the Goochland Elementary School track to mark the successful completion of the county’s first Girls on the Run session.

If you’ve never heard of the program — and I must admit I hadn’t until recently — Girls on the Run is an international nonprofit organization focused on supporting social, physical and emotional well-being in girls ages 8-13.

In Goochland, Goochland Elementary School fifth grade teacher Ashby Pond first proposed the idea of offering Girls on the Run as an option for students, suspecting it might be something young girls would be interested in.

Clearly, she was right.