Opinion: Running program for girls a milestone to celebrate

Despite the pandemic, there was plenty of good news to be found in Goochland this year. From a series of perfectly executed vaccine clinics to the smashing success of Goochland Day 2021, those living in this neck of the woods had an awful lot to celebrate.
Of all the highlights, there was one that we would be remiss not to mention, simply because it served to underscore just what sort of people live and work in Goochland County.
Just a few weeks ago, on a postcard-perfect autumn afternoon, dozens of Goochland County students, teachers and parents gathered at the Goochland Elementary School track to mark the successful completion of the county’s first Girls on the Run session.
If you’ve never heard of the program — and I must admit I hadn’t until recently — Girls on the Run is an international nonprofit organization focused on supporting social, physical and emotional well-being in girls ages 8-13.
In Goochland, Goochland Elementary School fifth grade teacher Ashby Pond first proposed the idea of offering Girls on the Run as an option for students, suspecting it might be something young girls would be interested in.
Clearly, she was right.
For the 20 Goochland girls who signed on (20 is the maximum number each class can hold), weekly sessions included workshops on goal setting, positive self-talk and effective communication — and, of course, running. Participants also had the opportunity to discuss their own personal “star powers,” those traits that set them apart and make them proud.
As the program progressed, the students were supported by a dedicated group of 10 teachers who volunteered their time twice a week, as well as a student volunteers from Goochland High School.
On the day the first session ended with a celebratory 5K — 13 laps around the elementary school track — the joy on the faces of the 20 young ladies who took part was clearly evident. Harder to measure, but impossible to deny, will be the impact of the program on their self-esteem and the ways the experience will help them succeed as they progress into high school and beyond.
The fact that Girls on the Run has come to Goochland speaks volumes about the selfless, forward-thinking kind of people we are fortunate to have in this county. Fortunately, according to Pond, this is just the beginning of what she and others hope will become a tradition for county students (a similar program for young men, called “Let Me Run,” is on the way as well).
“You have truly started something wonderful,” said School Board chair Karen Horn to Pond during the last county school board meeting of 2021.
We couldn’t agree more.