Opossums amazing? Actually, yes

There is a story occasionally told in my family about my mom. Shortly after moving to Richmond, my mother came in from taking out the garbage in a state shock.
“My God!” she reportedly exclaimed to my father, trying to regain her composure. “I just saw the biggest rat I’ve ever seen out by the trash can.”
As it turned out, upon further investigation, what my mother had actually seen was one of the many opossums that could occasionally be seen moseying through the alleyways and backyards of our neighborhood. But after spending much of her life in urban and heavily populated suburban neighborhoods, it seems she had never run across one.
Truth be told, I can’t remember the first time I came in close contact with an opossum myself, but can report that until recently, after two decades of living in what most people would call “the country,” I no longer paid them much mind. The same went for many other members of Kingdom Animalia, including deer, raccoons, bats, turkeys, snakes, and even the occasional fox that darted across the road in front of my car in the early mornings.
Lately, however, that’s been changing.
It started the other day, while driving to work, when I had to hit the brakes hard to avoid hitting a deer that had bolted out from a thick stand of trees along the roadside. For whatever reason, the animal veered and ran a few dozen yards ahead, staying in view long enough for me to see the effortlessly elegant way that it moved, something I’m not sure I ever took the time to appreciate in the past.
What an incredible creature, I thought to myself, and I have been taking it for granted all this time.
Later on, I began to think about some of the other wildlife that so many of us have been living alongside for most of our lives, particularly those that we may turn our nose up to on occasion.
I thought, in short order, about opossums. Would there be any way to find them worthy of wonder?
Fortunately, in this internet age, it didn’t take long to find the answer: yes! I won’t spoil the thrill of finding out for yourself just how fascinating opossums are, but I will share just a few facts.
Did you know that opossums are the only marsupials that are native to North America, or that Captain John Smith is credited with naming the opossum during his visit to the New World in 1608? How about that they are largely impervious to snake venom, or that they have been referred to as “Nature’s Little Sanitation Engineers,” since they often eat dead things and, by doing so, rid their habitats of disease?
How about the fact they can eat up to 5,000 ticks a year? That’s pretty neat (though I don’t envy the person who had to find a way to calculate this).
Opossums basically are, in a word, awesome (though yes, Mom, they do kind of look like rats). And with the newfound knowledge in hand, I am pleased to say that I have begun a quiet but determined quest to begin looking with renewed curiosity at more of the “wild things” I come across on a daily basis.