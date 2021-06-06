Opossums amazing? Actually, yes

What an incredible creature, I thought to myself, and I have been taking it for granted all this time.

Later on, I began to think about some of the other wildlife that so many of us have been living alongside for most of our lives, particularly those that we may turn our nose up to on occasion.

I thought, in short order, about opossums. Would there be any way to find them worthy of wonder?

Fortunately, in this internet age, it didn’t take long to find the answer: yes! I won’t spoil the thrill of finding out for yourself just how fascinating opossums are, but I will share just a few facts.

Did you know that opossums are the only marsupials that are native to North America, or that Captain John Smith is credited with naming the opossum during his visit to the New World in 1608? How about that they are largely impervious to snake venom, or that they have been referred to as “Nature’s Little Sanitation Engineers,” since they often eat dead things and, by doing so, rid their habitats of disease?

How about the fact they can eat up to 5,000 ticks a year? That’s pretty neat (though I don’t envy the person who had to find a way to calculate this).