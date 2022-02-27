Parents to school board: GCPS needs to address bullying issue

While it isn’t unusual for high school students to look forward to graduation, Goochland High School senior Carlyn Overton has perhaps become focused on that date more than most.

As Overton told Goochland County School Board members during the board’s monthly meeting on Feb. 8, she is counting down the days until she can leave her high school years behind her.

The reason? Bullying.

In a calm and steady voice, Overton told school board members about being called a “parasite” and told “to go die.” And while she thanked the GCPS administrators who had stepped in to help address the ongoing situation, Overton insisted that more needs to be done to help other students who find themselves facing a similar crisis.

Overton was one of several residents who addressed the board on the topic of bullying and its impact on local students. One mother described the devastating toll cyberbulling—defined as bullying that takes place over digital devices like cell phones or computers—had taken on her daughter, while another said that her children had been targeted by racial slurs.

Several parents reported that their children had suffered from anxiety and depression after being bullied either at school or online.

“I’m here because I think we need to do something,” said Jessica Ganyuma, a mother of four. “It’s overwhelming and it’s scary.”

According to stopbullying.gov, a federal government website managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, bullying is defined as unwanted, aggressive behavior among school-aged children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance. And research shows that those who are bullied and who bully others may suffer serious, lasting impacts.

Bullying includes actions such as making threats, spreading rumors, attacking someone physically or verbally, and excluding someone from a group on purpose.

While the topic of bullying was not an agenda item up for discussion, Goochland County School superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley did address the issue toward the end of the meeting.

“Our school board and our division has policies related to bullying,” Raley said. “They are clear, they are explicit and we believe in those policies strongly.”

Raley insisted that the division takes concerns about bullying seriously, and acts swiftly when administrators become aware of a problem.

“We all must work together to provide a safe environment in our schools,” Raley said. “And it does take all of us.”

Bullying is a global issue that affects children every day. A 2018 study from the UNESCO Institute for Statistics found that nearly one third of teens worldwide had recently experienced bullying. Even more troubling is that the same study found that, in countries where children reported the highest incidences of bullying, 65% of girls and 62% of boys reported bullying.

Helping to stop bullying

Preventing bullying is a community-wide responsibility. Parents can do their part by taking the following measures to address bullying.

-Address aggressive behavior. According to StopBullying.gov, a website managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, aggressive behavior in young children is very common. Failure to address such behavior can lead to bullying, and children whose aggressive behavior goes unchecked may experience other problems with their peers. Whether their children have exhibited aggressive behaviors or not, parents can encourage cooperative behaviors like helping, sharing and problem-solving.

-Engage with your children. Various studies have shown that children are more likely to bully other kids if their parents spend little time with them or do not regularly supervise their activities. But studies also have found that students are less likely to bully other children if their parents warmly engage with them.

-Learn about bullying. Parents who learn about bullying are in better position to prevent it. Various myths prevail about bullying, and it’s important that parents recognize these myths. No child is immune from bullying, as StopBullying.gov indicates that children from all racial and ethnic backgrounds are vulnerable to bullying, which also affects kids of all ages. In addition, any child can engage in bullying. Parents who recognize these facts are in better position to identify signs their child is being bullied or even bullying other students.

-Teach by example. Children reflect the attitudes and behaviors of their parents. If parents exhibit disrespectful behaviors toward one another or other people, children are more likely to follow suit. In addition, a 2001 study published in the Journal of Clinical Child Psychology found that abused children are more likely to bully others and be bullied by others than children who are not abused. Maintaining a home environment in which every individual, including children, is respected can reduce the likelihood that kids will bully or be bullied by others.

These are just a handful of strategies parents can employ to address bullying with their children. More information is available at www.StopBullying.gov.

Signs of cyberbullying

Despite its relative infancy, the internet has become so prevalent in daily life that it’s hard to imagine a time when it wasn’t so widely available. Yet that time wasn’t so long ago. In fact, many adults who are now entering or in middle-age made it through their secondary educations without the internet. That’s not so for today’s students, and that divide can sometimes make it difficult for parents to spot signs that their children are victims of cyberbullying.

Cyberbullying refers to the use of electronic communication to bully a person, typically by sending intimidating and/or threatening messages. These messages may be sent in various ways, including through apps or via social media platforms. According to StopBullying.gov, research has shown that a quick and consistent response to bullying is an effective way to convey that such behavior is unacceptable. But parents first must learn to recognize signs of cyberbullying, which is not always as easy to spot as other bullying behaviors.

The Anti-Defamation League notes that hateful words and rumors are often a component of cyberbullying. In such instances, that abuse can follow young people home, giving them the idea that the bullying is inescapable. In decades past, bullying victims could at least see their homes as safe havens. That’s no longer the case, which is why it’s vital that parents learn to recognize the signs of cyberbullying.

Young people may exhibit their own unique symptoms if they’re being victimized by cyberbullies. In addition, the ADL notes that parents can look for these signs and then take immediate action if they suspect their children are being cyberbullied.

-A child becomes upset, sad or angry during or after being online or using their phone.

-A child withdraws from family or friends.

-A child expresses reluctance or refuses to participate in activities previously enjoyed.

-A child has an unexplained decline in grades.

-A child refuses to go to school or expresses anger or dissatisfaction with a specific class or school in general.

-A child increasingly reports symptoms of illness for which he or she wants to stay at home.

-A child shows signs of depression or sadness.

The ADL urges parents who see any of these signs to respond to them immediately. Take a gentle, supportive tone during any discussions with children, making sure to express your concerns while also listening to the child when he or she explains what is so upsetting.