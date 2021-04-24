Partnership could help connect ‘underserved’ residents to broadband

For all of the joys of living in rural Goochland — fresh air, bucolic scenery, freedom from traffic and other suburban headaches — there is one issue that will most likely make any resident’s list of cons: a lack of access to high speed Internet service.

While County leaders have wrestled with the issue for years, they have consistently come up against the same stumbling blocks. Particularly in areas with especially low population densities, broadband Internet service providers simply can’t make the numbers work.

Now, however, thanks to a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that county supervisors voted to sign on April 6, many residents living in underserved areas of the county may be just a little closer to getting connected.

The MOU with Dominion Energy Virginia, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative and Firefly Fiber Broadband is only the first step of a process that will focus on using the resources of the three entities to bring broadband to the roughly 3,500 residents currently without it.

The plan, at its heart, is simple. “We figure if we can get you connected to electricity, we ought to be able to figure out how to get you connected to broadband,” said Firefly President Gary Wood, who also serves as the CEO of CVEC.