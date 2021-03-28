Person of Interest: Wayne Dementi

In 1996, while searching for a small county setting, good friends and convenience to a major city, Wayne and Dianne Dementi (after a 30 year absence) selected a five acre track in Goochland on which to build their new home. And, fortunately for Goochland, the Dementis brought something else, namely the keen desire to be active in the community.

An early project involved celebrating Goochland among Goochlanders (and visitors) by accessing the photographic archives of the family business, Dementi Studio.

That, in turn prompted a partnership with local author Aynsley Fisher to highlight the county’s 35-mile length by producing the 145-page tome, “Facts and Legends of Goochland County,” a truly must read.

Goochland is rife with happenings, from Mohicans plying rocky pathways (immediately below what would become the Goochland County Courthouse,) Cornwallis’ 1774 Redcoats pressing on the same craggy path, determined to seize Goochlander Thomas Jefferson.

Is Maiden’s Road really celebratory to an Indian Princess? Did Goochland’s first governor ever set foot on his namesake? Did the most esteemed man of the day, Charles Lindbergh land in Ben Dover’s pasture?