Pitching in to keep Goochland beautiful

If you want to divide drivers into two groups, you might perhaps do it this way: There are those who wait until they get home to get rid of whatever trash they may have in their vehicle, and there are those who simply throw that refuse — be it a bottle, a bag or whatever else that is fling-able — out the window.

To the former group, I think I speak for all residents of Goochland when I say “Thank you.” To the latter group, I have just one word: Why?

To be sure, not all of the trash and debris seen alongside the road in Goochland is due to the actions of those who simply can’t be bothered to find a trashcan. Sometimes it comes down to carelessness when transporting trash to the transfer station, or some other unintentional act.

Sadly, however, there is no way that this accounts for all of the roadside rubbish.