Planning Commissioners to school board: Keep the new sign, but skip the animation

Goochland County Public Schools will soon be installing brand new electronic message board signs at the entrance to Randolph Elementary School and the Goochland High School and Middle School Complex, though just how the signs will be used remains to be seen.

While the Planning Commission in June voted 5-0 in favor of the Conditional Use Permit (CUP) needed before the school division could install the signs, a more recent request by the schools to amend the CUP was not met with the same enthusiasm.

At issue were a number of exemptions to the county’s sign ordinance that the school board was requesting, including allowing video and movement on the screen; the changing of messages more frequently than allowed by code; and the ability to turn on the sign at 7 a.m. even if the sun was not yet up. For the sign at the High School/Middle School complex, the schools had additionally asked for permission to have the front and back of the sign display different messages, which is also prohibited in the county’s sign ordinance.