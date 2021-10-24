Proper estate planning a good idea for everyone

October is National Estate Planning Month and is a great time to review your existing plan or make one. Current events have shown how critical — and fragile — our personal, work, and family circumstances can be. They can change quickly.

There is peace of mind that comes with having a plan. Online resources or an attorney can assist you in making provisions for your loved ones while also establishing or continuing your tradition of caring. Planned gifts are vital to securing the futures for many nonprofits, like GoochlandCares, who deliver help and hope to those in need in Goochland County. For example, you may name GoochlandCares the beneficiary of an IRA or life insurance policy. You may leave a specific gift amount to GoochlandCares in your will. Many options offer tax advantages.