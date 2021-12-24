Protect your home from cold-weather disasters when leaving town

Holiday cheer was put on ice for one Virginia family when they returned home from an extended Christmas vacation to find multi-floor water damage from a burst pipe in the attic.

Ann Hardee, a Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co. field claims manager, recalled a stream of water flowing outside from under that customer’s front door had turned to ice in the 2018 incident.

“In this case, they turned the thermostat down to 55 degrees while they went out of town for a three-week Christmas holiday, but we had a cold snap right after Christmas,” Hardee said. “It was cold as the dickens!”

As in many newer homes, the hot water tank was located in the attic. A pipe leading to the tank had frozen and burst in the cold snap, causing extensive water damage on the second and first floors, resulting in $100,000 in losses.

“We had to gut that house back to the stud walls,” Hardee said. “And everything had to be removed from the house. It was catastrophic, to say the least.”

Even with the thermostat set in the 50s and sink cabinets left open, pipes in the attic can still freeze. Hot water tanks often are installed in attics to enhance the square footage of living spaces.