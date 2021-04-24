Question regarding $60 million debt for new school could be on Nov. 2 ballot

Goochland County is now one step closer to building a new elementary school, after the County School Board voted unanimously on April 13 to petition the Board of Supervisors for assistance in obtaining the roughly $60 million that will be needed for the new school and several upgrades to current school facilities.

In accordance with the vote, the school board will now ask supervisors to request that a local judge add a question on the Nov. 2 ballot asking the community to decide wether of not to incur the debt.

The funds would be used to construct a long-discussed new Goochland Elementary School at the corner of Bulldog Way and Steeplechase Parkway, a building that would replace the nearly 65-year-old current building. Goochlnd school superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley pointed out in his presentation to school board members that the current facility does not have a gymnasium, and that the library is small and outdated.

The building “has served the community well,” Raley said, “but it is time for us to move forward with new construction.”

In addition to the new elementary school, the requested funds would be used to create a 34,000 square foot addition to the county high school to be used for Career and Technical Education and STEM programs, as well as a wrestling facility and an auxiliary gymnasium.