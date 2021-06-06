Raley: Coming academic year to see return of pre-pandemic learning style

After over a year of operating under COVID-19 restrictions, Goochland County Public Schools (GCPS) are expected to return this fall to a learning experience that, according to GCPS superintendent Dr. Jeremy Raley, will look very much like it did before the pandemic.

In a message posted to the GCPS website on May 19, Raley confirmed that students are expected to return to in-person learning five days a week on Monday, August 23, 2021.

“We have seen health conditions improve significantly over the past several months,” Raley noted. “As improving conditions persist, our division’s health plan will continue to be informed by guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Virginia Department of Health, and the Virginia Department of Education.”

Goochland’s public school division has been delivering in-person instruction since October, and it has not seen and COVID outbreaks this school year.

“As we transition to 2021-22, our students and staff will continue to remain safe in our classrooms, in our hallways and cafeterias, and on our buses,” Raley shared. “We will all be energized by getting back to face-to-face interactions and all of the social elements that make for an engaging, well-rounded school experience.”